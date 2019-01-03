comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones
News

Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones

News

Google's Project Soli is still under development, but we can expect this cool new technology to arrive on future devices soon.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 6:18 PM IST
Google project soli

Google was reportedly working on a new motion sensor tech, labeled as Project Soli, which recently got a nod from FCC. The search giant reportedly expects that the new tech will help users manage electronic devices without actually touching it. The FCC said the decision “will serve the public interest by providing for innovative device control features using touchless hand gesture technology.”

Those who are familiar with Samsung’s Air View technology, that first debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S4, might think that Google’s Project Soli sounds similar to this. However, Google’s new motion sensor tech leverages radar to enable users to operate devices using hand gestures in the air. In simpler terms, the Soli chip reportedly helps capture motion in a three-dimensional space using a radar beam to enable touchless gesture interactions.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

Google gave a few examples that “imagine an invisible button between your thumb and index fingers – you can press it by tapping your fingers together. Or a Virtual Dial that you turn by rubbing thumb against index finger. Imagine grabbing and pulling a Virtual Slider in thin air. These are the kinds of interactions we are developing and imagining.”

Earlier, Google asked FCC’s approval to allow the radar technology to operate in the 57 to 64GHz frequency band. FCC agreed to it by slightly above currently-allowed norms and granted a special license to Google, as per AndroidAuthority. As of now, Google’s Project Soli is still under development, but we can expect this cool new technology to arrive on future devices soon.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 6:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
New login problems plague Fortnite players; this time on Xbox
thumb-img
News
Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
thumb-img
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone
thumb-img
News
Hotstar brings premium content download for offline watching, adds 18:9 aspect ratio support

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones

Top smartphones to launch in 2019

Xiaomi teases a new Mi TV launch in India; could be the 75-inch Mi TV 4S

Smartphones launching in January 2019: Honor View20, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Samsung M series and more

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones

News

Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones
Hotstar brings premium content download for offline watching, adds 18:9 aspect ratio support

News

Hotstar brings premium content download for offline watching, adds 18:9 aspect ratio support
PewDiePie mania results in hacking campaign against Chromecast, Google Home devices

News

PewDiePie mania results in hacking campaign against Chromecast, Google Home devices
Fortnite plans to go up against Google Play Store to distribute apps

Gaming

Fortnite plans to go up against Google Play Store to distribute apps
Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched

News

Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched

हिंदी समाचार

हॉटस्टार पर अब आप प्रीमियम कंटेंट को भी कर पाएंगे डाउनलोड

भारत 2019 में लॉन्च करेगा 32 स्पेस मिशन!

शाओमी का 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन 10 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro अमेजन पर कल से होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट विंडोज 10 बना सबसे पॉप्युलर ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

News

Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones
News
Google’s touchless hand gesture technology could be used on future phones
Top smartphones to launch in 2019

News

Top smartphones to launch in 2019
Xiaomi teases a new Mi TV launch in India; could be the 75-inch Mi TV 4S

News

Xiaomi teases a new Mi TV launch in India; could be the 75-inch Mi TV 4S
Smartphones launching in January 2019: Honor View20, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Samsung M series and more

News

Smartphones launching in January 2019: Honor View20, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Samsung M series and more
Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

News

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup