GoPro recently launched two new action cameras in India. These include the GoPro Hero 8 Black and Max, available for Rs 36,500 and Rs 47,000, respectively. Both the cameras can be bought from GoPro.com and Amazon India. Here is all you need to know.

GoPro Hero 8 Black specifications and features

The action camera comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor with a frameless mounting. Users also get the ability to record 2.7k videos at 60fps, 1440p videos at 120fps, and full HD (1080p) videos at 240fps. GoPro has also included HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization, TimeWrap 2.0 feature, and live burst mode.

There is a new Boost mode and has in-app horizon levelling as well. It offers four digital lenses to easily select a field of view, improved audio with enhanced wind suppression, customizable mode presets and a lighter, frameless design featuring folding mounting fingers. This makes it easier to swap SD cards and battery faster compared to the earlier generation models.

It can also capture NightLapse video in up to 4K resolution, live streaming in full HD resolution, and more. It has 3 microphones with reduced wind noise feature. The action camera comes with 1,220mAh battery and water proofing works up to 10meters.

“It’s been 15 years since the first GoPro camera, and from the start, we’ve been about enabling people to share their passions whether they’re fueled by adrenaline or artistry,” Nick Woodman, Founder, and CEO, GoPro, said in a statement.

GoPro Mods

The company also announced a total of three modular add-ons for the cameras. The ‘Media Mod’, the ‘Display Mod’ and the ‘Light Mod’ cost $79.99 (roughly Rs 5,700), $79.99 (roughly Rs 5,700) and $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,600), respectively. These will be available in India starting December.