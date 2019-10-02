GoPro has launched two new cameras in India. The latest GoPro Hero 8 Black and Max action cameras come with a price tag of Rs 36,500 and Rs 47,000 respectively. Both the cameras are available for pre-order at GoPro.com. The company will start shipping its Hero 8 Black camera from October 15. It will be available at select retail partners globally starting October 20.

The shipment of GoPro Max will start from October 24. This device will be available for purchase at select retailers globally from October 24. The company also announced a total of three modular add-ons for the cameras. The ‘Media Mod’, the ‘Display Mod’ and the ‘Light Mod’ cost $79.99, $79.99 and $49.99 respectively. These will be available in India starting December.

“It’s been 15 years since the first GoPro camera, and from the start, we’ve been about enabling people to share their passions whether they’re fueled by adrenaline or artistry,” Nick Woodman, Founder, and CEO, GoPro, said in a statement. “Hero 8 Black, the Mods and Max redefine what’s possible with a camera,” Woodman added.

Hero 8 Black features ‘HyperSmooth’ 2.0 video stabilization and works in all resolutions and frame rates, features a new Boost mode and has in-app horizon leveling. It offers four digital lenses to easily select a field of view, improved audio with enhanced wind suppression, customisable mode presets and a lighter, frameless design featuring folding mounting fingers.

The newly launched GoPro Max comes with waterproofing of up to 16 feet. It can be used as a single lens max stabilized Hero camera, and a dual-lens 360 camera. The device also features a color display on one side. Similar to the GoPro Hero 8 Black, the new Max also offers support for features like TimeWarp and HyperSmooth. This GoPro Max action camera has built-in GPS as well.

– With inputs from IANS