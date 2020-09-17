comscore GoPro Hero 9 Black with 20MP camera launched | BGR India
GoPro launches Hero 9 Black action camera with 5K video recording

GoPro has added a front colour LCD display, packed the new action camera with a larger battery.

  Published: September 17, 2020 3:52 PM IST
GoPro has launched the new Hero 9 Black action camera with a slew of improvements. The company usually announces its new products during this time of the year. Which is why it was hardly surprising to see them stick with a routine schedule. The new Hero action camera packs an improved 20-megapixel sensor that offers 5K video recording at 30fps. In addition to this, you can click 20-megapixel still photos using the action camera as well. Also Read - OnePlus could bring 8K 960fps video recording with OxygenOS 11 update

But the new additions don’t end there. Hero 9 Black gets a color front LCD display, making sure you get a clear about the frame you are capturing. The model also features enhanced HyperSmooth 3.0 technology, which will allow for even smoother images than previous GoPros. Also Read - GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India; Price, specifications and features

GoPro Hero 9 Black new features

Like the previous ones, the new camera will take photos in RAW and HDR. It also brings TimeWarp 3.0, which has several improvements over 2.0 and webcam mode right out of the box. The model will also be able to broadcast live from the camera in 1080p. Both the screen at the back and front come with touchscreen support. Also Read - Motorola One Action with 21:9 display, GoPro style video camera launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

And since GoPro Hero 9 is an action camera, it comes with a rugged design. That is durable against water up to 10 meters. So, you can easily dive into the pool carrying one of these. The GoPro Hero 9 Black comes loaded with a 1,720mAh battery, which is almost 41% larger than the 1,220mAh battery found on the GoPro Hero 8 Black. This may mean an increase in battery life and you can now charge it via USB Type C port.

GoPro Hero 9 Black will be available in most countries from this onwards. But for those in India, the latest generation of the action camera will be on shelves from late October onwards. The GoPro Hero 9 Black in the country is priced at Rs 49,500 which puts it higher than the previous Hero version.

