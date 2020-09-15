GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

GoPro has officially announced the listing date and possible release of its next action camera, GoPro Hero 9 Black. The new product will be presented to the market on September 16. It will bring a 20 MP sensor with 5K recording capacities and also a new front screen for selfies. Also Read - GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India; Price, specifications and features

The company announced the release date through its official Twitter profile, where it also shared the hashtag "#MoreEverything," which probably refers to the addition of the front screen with 5K video capabilities at 30 fps and 20-megapixel photos. The video shared on the social network shows the design of the new camera at a glance, and we can see the GoPro Hero 9 brand on the side of the body along with the new front screen.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Specifications

The new Hero 9 Black video also shows what appears to be an image sensor. Suggesting that the sensor will be larger than the previous generation, which makes sense since the model has more megapixels. The camera will also be able to record in slow motion at up to 240 fps or 8x.

Other specifications that we already know about the Hero 9 Black is that it will have voice control and will be waterproof to approximately 10 meters. The model will also feature enhanced HyperSmooth 3.0 technology, which will allow for even smoother images than previous GoPros. Like the previous ones, the new camera will take photos in RAW and HDR.

The Hero 9 Black will feature a rear touch screen and a new front screen for easy framing and recording in a vlog style. It also brings TimeWarp 3.0, which has several improvements over 2.0 and webcam mode right out of the box. The model will also be able to broadcast live from the camera in 1080p.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black will feature a 1720mAh battery, almost 41% larger than the current battery found in the GoPro Hero 8 Black with 1220mAh. This may mean an increase in battery life, but there is still no confirmation from the manufacturer. The action camera is likely to support fast charging.