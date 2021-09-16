GoPro HERO10 Black with new GP2 processor launched: Price in India, specifications

GoPro has finally launched its much-awaited HERO10 Black flagship camera globally. The new action camera comes with the latest high-performance GP2 processor. The device brings the capability to record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, a higher resolution 23-megapixel sensor, and improved low-light performance. It also brings in HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, which is a feature many have had been waiting for. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new GoPro HERO10 Black. Also Read - GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specifications and everything else

GoPro HERO10 Black: Price in India, availability

GoPro HERO10 Black is priced at Rs 54,500 and will be made available in India in early November. The device will be made available via select retail partners in the country including Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores, starting early November. Also Read - GoPro launches Hero 9 Black action camera with 5K video recording

GoPro HERO10 Black: International availability

GoPro HERO10 Black is priced at $499 and at $399 with the GoPro subscription. It will be joining the HERO9 Black priced at $399, HERO8 Black at $299 and Max at $499. Prices with a GoPro subscription will be a bit lower than the MSRP. It will be made available on sale internationally starting today on GoPro.com. Also Read - GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16, specifications leaked

GoPro HERO10 Black: Specifications, features

GoPro HERO10 Black sports a 23.6-megapixel sensor, which is able to record 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at 240 frames per second. It is powered by the company’s new GP2 processor, which enables improved video algorithms like local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR).

The camera comes with the latest HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization technology, which the company claims will smooth out even the most shake-ladened experiences. The company has also improved its horizon levelling feature, which now has an increased tilt limit of 45-degrees in high-performance settings, up from 27-degrees.

GoPro HERO10 Black sports a front colour display with high frame rates on the side of the camera lens and a rear touch display with touch to zoom feature. The company claims to have improved the touch responsiveness of the rear display compared to the earlier version.

It comes with a new protective lens cover with Hydrophobic, water-shedding design. There is a 1080p webcam mode, SuperPhoto + HDR, Night Lapse Video, RAW photo capture, TimeWarp 3.0, voice control with 13 commands in 11 languages and 6 accents.

The camera has a rugged and waterproof (up to 10 metres) shell. It features three microphones with advanced wind noise reduction feature. All of this is backed by a 1,720mAh battery with support for fast charging. The camera is compatible with the Media Mod, Display Mod, Light Mod and Max Lens Mod.

Some of the app related features include wireless offloading speed has been increased by 30 percent, wired offload speed has been improved by up to 50 percent. The Quick app subscription is available at Rs 499 per year or Rs 99 per month.