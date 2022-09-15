GoPro announces three new Hero 11 Black cameras: Check details

GoPro has announced three new Hero11 Black series cameras. The newly announced Hero11 Black series cameras includes the Hero11 Black, the Hero11 Black Mini and the Hero11 Black Creator Edition cameras. All the three cameras feature a bigger sensor, 10-bit color depth, and video stabilisation features. In addition to this, GoPro subscribers get the functionality wherein the camera uploads their footage to their GoPro cloud account where it is automatically edited into a highlight video that is sent to their phone via the GoPro Quik app. This feature is available with all the three Hero11 Black series cameras. Also Read - Best action cameras that you can get in 2022: GoPro Hero 10, Insta360 Go 2, more

GoPro Hero11 Black, Hero11 Black Creator Edition, Hero11 Black Mini India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the GoPro Hero11 Black costs Rs 51,500 in India and it will be available for purchase starting today. The Hero11 Black Creator Edition, on the other hand, will be available in October at a price of Rs 71,500. Lastly, the Hero11 Black Mini costs Rs 41,500 in India and it will go on sale in November this year. All these models will be available in India via major offline and online retail partners. Also Read - Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best ideas for those who prefer more than just a smartphone camera

GoPro Hero11 Black features

The GoPro Hero11 Black camera comes with a new 1/1.9-inch sensor, which GoPro says is capable of delivering over 1 billion colors in 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It sports a 27MP camera for capturing images. “This results in 64X more colors captured in 10-bit video over the 16.7 million colors in 8-bit, a staggering leap forward in image quality over previous GoPro cameras,” the company wrote in a release. Also Read - GoPro claims that the ongoing chip shortage won't affect its holiday sales

It offers aspect ratio of 8:7 that allows users to capture more of a scene vertically and then crop the footage in different aspect ratios using GoPro Quik app. The new sensor in the Hero11 Black also enables HyperView, which brings videos with an aspect ratio of 16:9 to the Hero11 Black camera. GoPro says that this feature is ideal for filming first person view of yourself biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling and similar activities.

GoPro has also provided a battery bump in the Hero11 Black camera. The company says that the Enduro battery improves camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures, extending recording times up to 38 percent.

On the feature front, the Hero11 Black also comes with GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 technology that offers in-camera 360-degree horizon lock to keep the footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360-degrees during capture. Additionally, the newly launched Hero11 Black features an updated TimeWarp 3.0 functionality that now captures at videos at a resolution of 5.3K. These features are also available in the Hero11 Black Mini and the Hero11 Black Creator Edition cameras.

GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition features

Coming to the GoPro Hero11 Creator Edition, GoPro says that it is ideal for vlogging, filmmaking and live streaming. It offers over four hours of 4K recording per charge. It also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini features

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini, like the Hero11 Black, sports a 1/1.9-inch sensor that delivers offers up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It is essentially Hero11 Black but in a more compact body and it is ideal for mounting on a helmet. That said, some advanced features such as GPS, webcam mode, RAW photo capture, and scheduled capture, that are available in the Hero11 Black remain missing in the Hero11 Black Mini.