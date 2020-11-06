comscore GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specifications and everything else
News

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specifications and everything else

News

The HERO9 Black is also equipped with a new front-facing display, larger rear-display, 5K video shooting and 30 percent longer battery life.

  • Published: November 6, 2020 6:53 PM IST
GoPro Hero9

GoPro has announced the HERO9 Black action camera for India and it goes on sale starting November 6. The HERO9 Black includes a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and 30 percent more battery life. Also Read - GoPro launches Hero 9 Black action camera with 5K video recording

The HERO9 Black will be available in India with a price of Rs 49,500 at retail partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Reliance, Croma and select imaging stores. GoPro also shared that it has eliminated plastic from HERO9 Black’s packaging and added value by packaging the camera in a high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories. The GoPro HERO9 Black joins GoPro MAX, HERO8 Black, and HERO7 Black as part of GoPro’s 2020 action camera lineup. Also Read - GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16, specifications leaked

GoPro HERO9 Black Features

The HERO9 features a completely new Image Sensor with a photo output of 20-megapixel. In terms of video output, the HERO9 can do 5K videos at 30 fps, 4K video at 60 fps, 2.7K video at 120 fps, 1440p video at 120 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps, and more. There’s HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling, TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed. Also Read - GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India; Price, specifications and features

Videographers will be able to do 1080p Live Streaming as well as 1080p Webcam mode. The camera features several power tools such as HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. You can also expect SuperPhoto and HDR Night lapse video along with RAW photos.

The HERO9 features a new 1.4-inch front color display that offers live preview as well as status modes. There’s a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom as well. There are 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction technology built-in. The camera can now record footage in Stereo audio as well as RAW audio. Additionally, the camera now has a larger speaker for improved audio playback.

When it comes to battery, the GoPro HERO9 promises up to 30 percent more battery life than HERO8 Black, thereby promising improved cold-weather performance. The battery itself is removable and rechargeable. There’s a removable lens cover as well as built-in folding mounting fingers. GoPro says it’s rugged and waterproof up to 33ft (10m). The casing is compatible with the Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod, and Media Mod for HERO9 Black. There’s voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages as well as 6 accents.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 6, 2020 6:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
News
GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out

Apps

WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out

Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Gaming

Xbox Series S game installation space revealed

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51

Reviews

Realme Buds Air Pro review: Made redundant by the Oppo Enco W51

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Mobiles

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery

Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more

News

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black launched with 5K video recording, bigger battery: Check price
GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16
GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India

News

GoPro Hero 8 Black goes on sale in India
GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched

News

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel आयोजित कर रहा है ऑनलाइन दिवाली पार्टी, इन यूजर्स को फ्री में मिलेगा एक्सेस

LG VELVET स्मार्टफोन को फ्लिपकार्ट से कर सकते हैं बुक, मिलेगा कई हजार का डिस्काउंट

Sony Xperia 10 II Plus को नहीं करेगा लॉन्च, मिड रेंज के 5G स्मार्टफोन के साथ कर सकता है रिप्लेस

त्योहारी सीजन के लिए एप्पल ने तैयार कराए 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा पुराने iPhone

भारत में शुरू हुआ WhatsApp Pay, ऐसे करें सेटअप और यूज

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
News
GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy F12 may launch as the Galaxy M12 with a 7,000 mAh battery
Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched

News

Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched
Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China

Mobiles

Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone with 66W Super-Fast Charge launch in China
Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

Apps

Google Pay, PhonePe & other UPI apps to face 30% cap on transactions

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers