GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India: Prices, specs and more

GoPro has announced the HERO9 Black action camera for India and it goes on sale starting November 6. The HERO9 Black includes a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and 30 percent more battery life.

The HERO9 Black will be available in India with a price of Rs 49,500 at retail partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Reliance, Croma and select imaging stores. GoPro also shared that it has eliminated plastic from HERO9 Black's packaging and added value by packaging the camera in a high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories. The GoPro HERO9 Black joins GoPro MAX, HERO8 Black, and HERO7 Black as part of GoPro's 2020 action camera lineup.

GoPro HERO9 Black Features

The HERO9 features a completely new Image Sensor with a photo output of 20-megapixel. In terms of video output, the HERO9 can do 5K videos at 30 fps, 4K video at 60 fps, 2.7K video at 120 fps, 1440p video at 120 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps, and more. There's HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling, TimeWarp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed.

Videographers will be able to do 1080p Live Streaming as well as 1080p Webcam mode. The camera features several power tools such as HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. You can also expect SuperPhoto and HDR Night lapse video along with RAW photos.

The HERO9 features a new 1.4-inch front color display that offers live preview as well as status modes. There’s a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom as well. There are 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction technology built-in. The camera can now record footage in Stereo audio as well as RAW audio. Additionally, the camera now has a larger speaker for improved audio playback.

When it comes to battery, the GoPro HERO9 promises up to 30 percent more battery life than HERO8 Black, thereby promising improved cold-weather performance. The battery itself is removable and rechargeable. There’s a removable lens cover as well as built-in folding mounting fingers. GoPro says it’s rugged and waterproof up to 33ft (10m). The casing is compatible with the Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod, and Media Mod for HERO9 Black. There’s voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages as well as 6 accents.