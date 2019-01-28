GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

GOQii, a domestic fitness technology player, on Monday launched the “RunGPS” smart band which comes with a GPS tracker and integrated with “Marathon Coaching” for Rs 4,999 in India. Targeted at the running community that trains for marathons, treks and other running activities, the company has signed up ace runners and doctors who would offer their expertise to the users under a three-month coaching programme. The GPS fitness tracker with 3 months of personal coaching is available for Rs 2,999 as part of lightning deal on Amazon India.

“According to the recent edition of ‘India Fit Report’, running has increased from 22 per cent in 2017 to 33 per cent in 2018 among Indians. GOQii ‘RunGPS’ will aid our players/users to run better towards a healthier lifestyle,” Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii, said in a statement. The smart band is available on the GOQii Store and on Amazon India.

GOQii “RunGPS” has six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calories burnt, and heart rate. The device also tracks activities and sleep, comes with an integrated USB charger that can easily be connected to any power bank, adapter or laptop, the company claimed. It can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to the GOQii iOS and Android app.

The RunGPS from GOQii comes after the launch of GOQii Vital and GOQii Stride, which are aimed at two different set of users. The Vital is a smart fitness tracker while the Stride is a smart steps tracker that can be clipped to any shoe for tracking steps and calories burned during the activity.

GOQii says the RunGPS fitness tracker comes with a 7 day battery life and supports notifications including caller ID, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, Alarms and coach notifications. It has an inbuilt USB charger, meaning users don’t need an additional charger. It is now available for purchase from Amazon India.

Written with inputs from IANS