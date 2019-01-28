comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
News

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

News

GOQii RunGPS is a fitness tracker targeted at the running community that trains for marathons, treks and other running activities.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 2:27 PM IST
goqii rungps amazon india main

GOQii, a domestic fitness technology player, on Monday launched the “RunGPS” smart band which comes with a GPS tracker and integrated with “Marathon Coaching” for Rs 4,999 in India. Targeted at the running community that trains for marathons, treks and other running activities, the company has signed up ace runners and doctors who would offer their expertise to the users under a three-month coaching programme. The GPS fitness tracker with 3 months of personal coaching is available for Rs 2,999 as part of lightning deal on Amazon India.

“According to the recent edition of ‘India Fit Report’, running has increased from 22 per cent in 2017 to 33 per cent in 2018 among Indians. GOQii ‘RunGPS’ will aid our players/users to run better towards a healthier lifestyle,” Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii, said in a statement. The smart band is available on the GOQii Store and on Amazon India.

GOQii Stride Review: One for the hobbyists

Also Read

GOQii Stride Review: One for the hobbyists

GOQii “RunGPS” has six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calories burnt, and heart rate. The device also tracks activities and sleep, comes with an integrated USB charger that can easily be connected to any power bank, adapter or laptop, the company claimed. It can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to the GOQii iOS and Android app.

The RunGPS from GOQii comes after the launch of GOQii Vital and GOQii Stride, which are aimed at two different set of users. The Vital is a smart fitness tracker while the Stride is a smart steps tracker that can be clipped to any shoe for tracking steps and calories burned during the activity.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition First Look

GOQii says the RunGPS fitness tracker comes with a 7 day battery life and supports notifications including caller ID, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, Alarms and coach notifications. It has an inbuilt USB charger, meaning users don’t need an additional charger. It is now available for purchase from Amazon India.

Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor View20 teardown reveals small-sized heat pipe, easily replaceable battery
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained
thumb-img
News
IRCTC e-ticketing website will not work on Windows XP: Here's why
thumb-img
News
Google I/O 2019 dates announced

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

News

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India
5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on

Deals

5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on
Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

हिंदी समाचार

जल्द ही आप Windows XP में नहीं कर पाएंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक, जानें क्यूं?

शाओमी की Mi Days सेल हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB स्टोरेज के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी U1 में अब फिंगरप्रिंट से क्लिक होगी फोटो

व्हाट्सएप वेब में भी आया ये खास फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
News
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

News

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India
Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

News

Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada

News

HMD Global partners US wireless carriers for Nokia smartphones in North America, Canada