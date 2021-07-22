Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ to now protect your phone cameras

Corning’s Gorilla Glass has protected the front of your smartphone for years, with new versions coming every few years to improve shatter protection and scratch resistance. Corning, however, now wants to protect your phone’s camera lens covers. It has just announced Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+: two new glass composite materials to prevent scratched camera lens covers on smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

The new composite glass material allows 98 percent light capture for superior imaging performance while improving scratch resistance as well as durability. Corning has borrowed all of its technological advancements for this series from the glass composite used on wearable devices. Samsung will be the first company to debut this Gorilla Glass DX series composite material. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Indian launch revealed and it coincides with Poco F3 GT

Gorilla Glass DX, DX+ announced

The reason behind Corning bringing the Gorilla Glass DX series composites is to use protect the camera lens covers on your phone, which themselves have increased lens surface area. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

“We’ve engineered the ideal solution for camera lens covers,” said Amin. “By capturing 98 percent of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience,” he adds.

It is expected that Samsung could use the Gorilla Glass DX products on its upcoming Galaxy Z series launches, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. That said, neither Samsung nor Corning have confirmed the name of these phones yet.

On the display protection side, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus is still the strongest glass material for smartphones with the best shatter protection and improved scratch resistance.