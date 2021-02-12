The Center has prepared draft rules to regulate social media platforms as well as streaming and OTT (Over the Top) platforms, and news-related sites. The list includes OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and more. The move comes amid a row with Twitter where the government asked the microblogging site to block some Twitter accounts that tweeted against the Centre and in support of the farmer’s protests. Also Read - Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

The rules seek a self-regulatory method, according to a NDTV report, and the method will also include a code of ethics as well as compliance reports. The need for a chief compliance officer who will respond to complaint from law enforcement agencies has been talked about in the draft as well. He will be required to respond on a 24×7 basis and will reportedly submit reports on compliance as well. Also Read - As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Further, an oversight mechanism, which will be developed by the government and a grievance redressal mechanism will also be put in place to “coordinate adherence to Code of Ethics by publishers and self-regulating bodies”. Also Read - Indian Twitter alternative Koo app getting popular: What is it, how to get started?

In case of an emergency, a Secretary-rank officer will have the powers to take action and he will also need to place it before committee within 48 hours. Further, among the key proposals of the draft are a need for the websites to remove flagged content within 36 hours.

Twitter is under fire in India over the suspension of accounts that tweeted against the Indian government during the framer’s protests. On Thursday, the Central government warned Twitter of strict action for failure to crack down on inflammatory content. The social media platform has been asked to fully comply with the country’s law.

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that social media platforms cannot give differential treatment while handling problems on Capitol Hill and the Red Fort. “Please don’t spread enmity, violence and misinformation. Please follow the Constitution of India and the law of the land (otherwise we will be very strict),” he added.