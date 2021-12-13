As per the latest development, the IT department, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to be specific, has issued an urgent warning for Google Chrome browser users. It should be noted that this is a ‘high severity’ warning and Google Chrome users must update the browser immediately. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Teams update on Android to fix 911 calling bug

Warning for Google Chrome users

As per the advisory, several vulnerabilities have been found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. It is said that attackers can get access to personal details and also inject malware to snoop on a targeted PC.

Google was quick to act and has already released an update to fix these vulnerabilities. The government as well as Google has urged users to install the latest software update. The tech giant said that the latest update consists of 22 security fixes, most of which were highlighted by "external researchers".

In an advisory, CERT-In said, “Multiple vulnerabilities exists in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8;Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill;Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page.”

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” CERT-In further added.

How to install the update

To download the latest version of the browser, Chrome users will get the update option at the top right corner of the screen. They will simply need to click on the “Update” option to upgrade to the next version. It will take a few seconds.