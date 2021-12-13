comscore Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
  • Home
  • News
  • Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

News

Several vulnerabilities have been found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Get details here.

google chrome

As per the latest development, the IT department, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to be specific, has issued an urgent warning for Google Chrome browser users. It should be noted that this is a ‘high severity’ warning and Google Chrome users must update the browser immediately. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Teams update on Android to fix 911 calling bug

Warning for Google Chrome users

As per the advisory, several vulnerabilities have been found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. It is said that attackers can get access to personal details and also inject malware to snoop on a targeted PC. Also Read - Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Google was quick to act and has already released an update to fix these vulnerabilities. The government as well as Google has urged users to install the latest software update. The tech giant said that the latest update consists of 22 security fixes, most of which were highlighted by “external researchers”. Also Read - Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline in India to October 2022

In an advisory, CERT-In said, “Multiple vulnerabilities exists in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8;Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill;Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page.”

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” CERT-In further added.

How to install the update

To download the latest version of the browser, Chrome users will get the update option at the top right corner of the screen. They will simply need to click on the “Update” option to upgrade to the next version. It will take a few seconds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 13, 2021 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Apps

For the first time, Facebook might start offering Live Chat support

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately

News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now

Apps

Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch
Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022
Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India

How To

Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में इस सप्ताह मिल रहा फ्री में Room Card पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Tecno Spark 8T में मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी, 15 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रही पैराशूट स्किन और Redskull figurine, जानिए पाने का तरीका

मोबाइल रिचार्ज के बाद क्या अब ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स की भी कीमत बढ़ जाएंगी?

Amazon Prime Membership के लिए कल से देने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, आज ही ऐसे लें सदस्यता

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News
Government issues an urgent warning for Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Mobiles

Here s everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Mobiles

Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know
Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

News

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers