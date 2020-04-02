comscore Coronavirus: Government rolls-out tracking app Aarogya Sethu | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Government launches Coronavirus tracker app called ‘Aarogya Sethu’: Here is how it works
News

Government launches Coronavirus tracker app called ‘Aarogya Sethu’: Here is how it works

News

“Aarogya Sethu” seems to be a refined version of the “CoWin-20” app that was under testing. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store. Here is how to get started.

  • Published: April 2, 2020 6:11 PM IST
Coronavirus tracker Aarogya Sethu feature

The government of India has just launched a new coronavirus tracker app called “Aarogya Sethu”. The launch comes about a week after NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of the Government of India started testing the app. “Aarogya Sethu” seems to be a refined version of the “CoWin-20” app that was under testing. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store. One can head to the Play Store listing to download and register the app. As per the app description, “Aarogya Sethu” will allow essential health services to connect “with the people of India”. Beyond this, it is aimed at augmenting the initiatives that the Government of India is undertaking to fight coronavirus. Let’s check the details of the app. Let’s see how the app works.

Related Stories


Aarogya Sethu: Here is how the coronavirus tracker app works

The app can help users stay informed in case they have crossed paths with any infected with the coronavirus. As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Here is how to get started

First, head to the Google Play Store listing and install the app. Launch the app when the installation is done and select the language of your choice. The app is available in 11 major languages to ensure a maximum number of users can install it on their device. “Aarogya Sethu” will showcase how it works in four different slides in the next step. The app will ask users to “Register Now” on the last slide navigating to a new “App Permissions” screen. Here, the app will share details about why it is asking for different permissions. These include device location, access to Bluetooth, and details regarding data sharing.

Coronavirus tracker Aarogya Sethu 1

The app claims that it has “taken strong measures to ensure” data security and privacy. Taking a closer look, the app recommends users to set location sharing to “Always”. Aarogya Sethu clarified that it will only share the data with the Government of India. It will not disclose the name and contact number of the user to the public at any time. After tapping on the “I Agree” button at the bottom, the app will as to access device location, and Bluetooth.

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app using location data

Also Read

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app using location data

Coronavirus tracker Aarogya Sethu 3

Aarogya Sethu will as users to enter their mobile number after the app permissions. It will use the usual OTP code method to authenticate your mobile number. Next, the app will ask for “Personal Details” including full name, age, profession, and foreign travel in the last 30 days. Here, interested users can also select the “volunteer” option in the section. Once you have installed the app, Aarogya Sethu will navigate to the home screen. The home screen includes the risk factor depending on the location, shortcuts to COVID-19 help centers, and more information on coronavirus. It also includes a chat-bot based self-assessment test, Ministry of Health twitter feed and a share button.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2020 6:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
News
Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new content today: What to watch

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar to premiere new content today: What to watch

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

News

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

News

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months
Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

News

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021
Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

News

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu
TikTok donates medical equipment, supply worth Rs 100 crore

News

TikTok donates medical equipment, supply worth Rs 100 crore
Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay

News

Apple 'scrambling' to avoid iPhone launch delay

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग का Galaxy Note 20+ स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

TikTok को टक्कर देने के लिए YouTube, जल्द लेकर आएगा Shorts

Google Pixel 5 सीरीज की जानकारी हुई लीक! जानिए क्या होगा इस फोन में खास

शाओमी इस तारीख को लॉन्च कर सकती है Mi Band 5, मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic को मिला ब्लूटूथ सर्टिफिकेशन, Redmi AirDots 2 भी हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

News

Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
News
Honor 30 render leak confirms 50-megapixel primary camera
Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months

News

Infinix India extends warranty of its devices by two months
Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021

News

Microsoft to shift all events online until June 2021
Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu

News

Coronavirus: Government of India launches tracking app Aarogya Sethu
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ appears on Geekbench