The government of India has just launched a new coronavirus tracker app called “Aarogya Sethu”. The launch comes about a week after NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of the Government of India started testing the app. “Aarogya Sethu” seems to be a refined version of the “CoWin-20” app that was under testing. The app is currently available on the Google Play Store. One can head to the Play Store listing to download and register the app. As per the app description, “Aarogya Sethu” will allow essential health services to connect “with the people of India”. Beyond this, it is aimed at augmenting the initiatives that the Government of India is undertaking to fight coronavirus. Let’s check the details of the app. Let’s see how the app works.

Aarogya Sethu: Here is how the coronavirus tracker app works

The app can help users stay informed in case they have crossed paths with any infected with the coronavirus. As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.

Here is how to get started

First, head to the Google Play Store listing and install the app. Launch the app when the installation is done and select the language of your choice. The app is available in 11 major languages to ensure a maximum number of users can install it on their device. “Aarogya Sethu” will showcase how it works in four different slides in the next step. The app will ask users to “Register Now” on the last slide navigating to a new “App Permissions” screen. Here, the app will share details about why it is asking for different permissions. These include device location, access to Bluetooth, and details regarding data sharing.

The app claims that it has “taken strong measures to ensure” data security and privacy. Taking a closer look, the app recommends users to set location sharing to “Always”. Aarogya Sethu clarified that it will only share the data with the Government of India. It will not disclose the name and contact number of the user to the public at any time. After tapping on the “I Agree” button at the bottom, the app will as to access device location, and Bluetooth.

Aarogya Sethu will as users to enter their mobile number after the app permissions. It will use the usual OTP code method to authenticate your mobile number. Next, the app will ask for “Personal Details” including full name, age, profession, and foreign travel in the last 30 days. Here, interested users can also select the “volunteer” option in the section. Once you have installed the app, Aarogya Sethu will navigate to the home screen. The home screen includes the risk factor depending on the location, shortcuts to COVID-19 help centers, and more information on coronavirus. It also includes a chat-bot based self-assessment test, Ministry of Health twitter feed and a share button.