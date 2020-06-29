With the prevailing anti-China sentiments in the country, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps from India. The government in the release has cited that these apps as, “…in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The present outrage against China is a result of the clash in Ladakh that took place on June 15. The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in action and more than 70 injured. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart and others to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
The list of the 59 apps include some rather popular ones. One of the biggest names is the popular video based social media app TikTok. Other popular ones include, UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner and Mobile Legends. Reports claim that the intelligence sources clarified that these apps were apparently violating the terms of usage, users privacy, and were potentially being used as spyware or malware. Also Read - Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes viral NIC order as a fake
The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology mentions that this comes after a lot of recommendation from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Here’s a list of the 59 apps that have been banned. The government had previously red flagged 52 different apps many of which are on this list. Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
We will update this story as and when it develops. BGR India has approached several app developers for statements and will update the story.