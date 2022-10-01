comscore Government of Pakistan Twitter account withheld in India
Government of Pakistan Twitter account withheld in India

According to Twitter's description now displayed on the blocked account's page, the action was taken "in response to a legal demand."

The Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India. According to the information now displayed on the blocked account’s page, the action was taken “in response to a legal demand.” However, the specifics of the legal demand that led to the move are unclear. Also Read - Twitter rolls out TikTok-like vertically scrolling video format


Developing…

  • Published Date: October 1, 2022 10:50 AM IST
