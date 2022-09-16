Govt to use face authentication using phones for Aadhaar-based services

The Unique Identification Authority of India, better known as UIDAI — the Indian government’s statutory body — will reportedly start using citizens’ facial data for authentication using smartphone cameras to provide Aadhaar-based services. The face-based Aadhaar authentication is likely to be used for services including those for e-commerce, mobile, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Also Read - How to check your bank balance using Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide

A secure two-factor authentication will allow citizens to "use smartphones and [the] mobile number registered with Aadhaar database for simple transactions and avail government's services," a UIDAI official was quoted as saying.

According to the Economic Times, UIDAI will expand the range of service providers for face authentication as well as fingerprint and biometric data to include services beyond the existing ones. In addition to services such as e-commerce — which could be related to the shopping platform proposed by the government to take on private players such as Amazon, the government is likely to bring small and micro merchants on board to use the Aadhaar face authentication system.

For the proper functioning of face-based authentication, UIDAI is likely to urge citizens who have an Aadhaar card to update their biometric data, including their fingerprint, face, iris, and other data every 10 years.

UIDAI has also asked states to increase their involvement in the Aadhaar ecosystem. The government agency has told states to use Aadhaar for providing locally run schemes, such as the de-duplication of beneficiaries and removal of ghost beneficiaries.

The report said that officials have been discussing ways to increase the usage of Aadhaar for their services. It also added that there are nearly 1,000 state and central government-run schemes that use Aadhaar authentication for benefit transfer. Of 650 state-run schemes use Aadhaar for authentication. The agency is reportedly urging states to include the remaining services to the list of Aadhaar-based services.