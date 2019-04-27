comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
News

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated

News

The IT Ministry has sought WhatsApp's response on its plans to tackle this issue, in line with the government's push for initiatives to track bad elements and investigate crimes, a source privy to the development told PTI.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 3:18 PM IST
whatsapp-ios

The IT Ministry Thursday wrote to WhatsApp over a recent report which claimed that the platform is being used to share child sexual abuse videos, and has asked the Facebook-owned company to take steps to prevent such misuse. The IT Ministry has sought WhatsApp’s response on its plans to tackle this issue, in line with the government’s push for initiatives to track bad elements and investigate crimes, a source privy to the development told PTI.

The ministry has written to WhatsApp, which counts India as one of its biggest markets, asserting that clear steps have to be taken to prevent such misuse on the platform. In response to an e-mail query, WhatsApp forwarded a link to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that stated that the platform has a zero-tolerance policy around child sexual abuse.

“We ban users from WhatsApp if we become aware they are sharing content that exploits or endangers children… WhatsApp employs a dedicated team that includes experts in law enforcement, online safety policy, and investigations to oversee these efforts,” it said.

Over the last three months, WhatsApp has banned about 250,000 accounts each month globally suspected of sharing child exploitative imagery, the site said. A WhatsApp spokesperson had previously stated that the company continues to prioritise requests from Indian law enforcement agencies that can help confront this challenge.

The ministry’s latest move came following a report that an investigation conducted by Cyber Peace Foundation allegedly found that chat groups on WhatsApp continue to be created and used to disseminate and share Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India. The report noted that while platforms are using sophisticated technology to weed out such content, “groups are still being created regularly and active solicitation is also happening”.

“Interesting to note that most of these groups have group icons that are obscene and sexual and don’t just show adults but children in sexually explicit activity directly. This presents potential for technical tools to identify and remove such groups,” the report by Cyber Peace Foundation claimed.

The report by Cyber Peace Foundation — which describes itself as a civil society organisation and think-tank of cyber security and policy experts — also alleged that there are “several groups that also solicit physical contact with both children and adults at a price with things like coverage areas, timing etc”.

WhatsApp — which has over 200 million users in India — had drawn flak over misinformation being spread through messages on its platform. Such fake messages and rumours had led to mob violence incidents across the country, prompting the government to seek message traceability. WhatsApp has, however, maintained that bringing such a feature would undermine privacy of users on its platform.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 3:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
News
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series now starts at Rs 46,900

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated

News

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook

News

3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

News

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker
Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome

News

Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome
WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app

News

WhatsApp will not allow you to take screenshots in the app

हिंदी समाचार

Realme यूजर्स को Reliance Jio दे रहा है 5,300 रुपये तक का कैशबैक बेनिफिट

Samsung Galaxy J8 यूजर्स को मिलने लगा Android Pie अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 15 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में तेजी से बढ़ता ब्रांड बना Vivo

Samsung Galaxy A70 को प्री ऑर्डर करने पर मिल रही है ये डील

News

Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
News
Government writes to WhatsApp over report of child abuse videos being circulated
Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey

News

Internet users in India to rise by 40%, smartphones to double by 2023: McKinsey
India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

News

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report
Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 receives Android 9 Pie update
Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby