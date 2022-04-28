comscore Govt action on cybercrime: Awareness campaigns, social media, tips, tricks and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Govt Action On Cybercrime Awareness Campaigns Social Media Tips Tricks And More
News

Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India

News

The central govt has sent more than 100 crore SMSes on cybercrime awareness to public. It has also created publicity on prevention of cyber crime and shared cyber safety tips

cyber-crime

Initiatives by govt to fight cybercrime

Cybercrime has become a whole new war frontline for law enforcers in the country. With access to internet and smartphones, the reach of online malicious actors is also spreading at a rapid rate. In order to suppress this spread and to help the citizens of the country, the govt bodies are taking various steps. Also Read - After latest Chinese app ban, Indian govt to continue scrutinizing applications: Report

In order to spread awareness regarding the spread of cybercrime, the MHA launched @CyberDost’ Twitter handle. The Twitter handle has tweeted over 1066 cyber safety tips through short videos, images and creatives. It has more than 3.64 lakh followers. Also Read - Indian govt plans to introduce iOS, Android-rival operating system: Check details

The central govt has sent more than 100 crore SMSes on cybercrime awareness to public. It has also created publicity on prevention of cyber crime and shared cyber safety tips using videos and GIFs on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram. Also Read - Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

The govt has taken steps like Publishing ‘Handbook for adolescents/students on cyber safety’, ‘Information Security Best practices for the benefit of Government Officials.’

The govt also organized of Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks through the C-DAC in association with Police Department in different States.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has also issued Cyber Crimes Advisories with States/UTS, Ministries/Departments as a preventive measure. On a more local level, the Delhi Metro has also been requested to publicize the National Cyber Crime Reporting

The govt introduced two bilingual manuals on “Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space – Do’s and Don’ts” (Basic and Advanced version) in January, 2022. The govt’s aim was to provide basic cyber hygiene regarding internet safety, email, mobile safety, etc.

States/UTs have been requested by the MHA to organize “Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas” on first Wednesday of every month at 11 am on cyber hygiene from 6th October 2021 onwards. There’s also an awareness campaign in vernacular languages for all schools/colleges.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education has been requested to commence Curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene from 6th to 12th standards for all the streams, so as to provide basic awareness to all students in schools for all CBSE schools at Central/State/UT level.

I4C has a quarterly newsletter launched in January, 2022 to share information to counter the menace of cyber crime to Law Enforcement Agencies and Policymakers. The Newsletter comprises of latest cyber crimes trends, cyber crime statistics, National/International developments relating to prevention of cyber crimes, etc.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 12:05 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India
News
Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India
Infinix Zero 5G review in five points

Photo Gallery

Infinix Zero 5G review in five points

WhatsApp is offering cashback on Payments: How to get it

How To

WhatsApp is offering cashback on Payments: How to get it

Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Apps

Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to debut in India on May 6: Know details

Mobiles

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W to debut in India on May 6: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India

Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Apple iPhone 14: Five big rumours we know so far

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series so far

Ola Electric owner burns his electric scooter: Here's why

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Cyber Crime से बचे रहें आप, मोदी सरकार ने उठाए ये बड़े कदम

BGMI ने BMOC के 41 टीमों को टूर्नामेंट से किया बाहर, इन नियमों का किया था उल्लंघन

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह खरीदें डायमंड और पाएं धांसू रिवॉर्ड, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G लाइव इमेज हुई लीक, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा

WhatsApp देगा 33 रुपये का कैशबैक, UPI सर्विस को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पेश किया ऑफर

Latest Videos

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack
Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

Features

Wifi Tips and Tricks: How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection from Cybercrimes and Hackers

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999