Govt reveals steps taken to fight cybercrime in India

Cybercrime has become a whole new war frontline for law enforcers in the country. With access to internet and smartphones, the reach of online malicious actors is also spreading at a rapid rate. In order to suppress this spread and to help the citizens of the country, the govt bodies are taking various steps.

In order to spread awareness regarding the spread of cybercrime, the MHA launched @CyberDost' Twitter handle. The Twitter handle has tweeted over 1066 cyber safety tips through short videos, images and creatives. It has more than 3.64 lakh followers.

The central govt has sent more than 100 crore SMSes on cybercrime awareness to public. It has also created publicity on prevention of cyber crime and shared cyber safety tips using videos and GIFs on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram.

The govt has taken steps like Publishing ‘Handbook for adolescents/students on cyber safety’, ‘Information Security Best practices for the benefit of Government Officials.’

The govt also organized of Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks through the C-DAC in association with Police Department in different States.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has also issued Cyber Crimes Advisories with States/UTS, Ministries/Departments as a preventive measure. On a more local level, the Delhi Metro has also been requested to publicize the National Cyber Crime Reporting

The govt introduced two bilingual manuals on “Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space – Do’s and Don’ts” (Basic and Advanced version) in January, 2022. The govt’s aim was to provide basic cyber hygiene regarding internet safety, email, mobile safety, etc.

States/UTs have been requested by the MHA to organize “Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas” on first Wednesday of every month at 11 am on cyber hygiene from 6th October 2021 onwards. There’s also an awareness campaign in vernacular languages for all schools/colleges.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education has been requested to commence Curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene from 6th to 12th standards for all the streams, so as to provide basic awareness to all students in schools for all CBSE schools at Central/State/UT level.

I4C has a quarterly newsletter launched in January, 2022 to share information to counter the menace of cyber crime to Law Enforcement Agencies and Policymakers. The Newsletter comprises of latest cyber crimes trends, cyber crime statistics, National/International developments relating to prevention of cyber crimes, etc.