Govt Bans 35 Whatsapp Groups For Spreading Fake News Misinformation About Agnipath Scheme

The Central Government has introduced measures in order to curb the spread of misinformation. In the process, the govt has banned 35 WhatsApp groups that have been banned due to misinformation about the new Agnipath scheme. Reportedly, The Ministry of Home Affairs took this step in order to bring down the instances of misinformation spreading on varius social media platforms.

Reports citing sources claim that social media platforms and instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp were being used for mobilising protests in states like Bihar. Protests across the country against the new Agnipath scheme is leaving a path of destruction in its wake, especially with govt-owned properties such as Railways.

In order to encourage more people to fact-check information, the Indian govt has also issued a number 8799711259 for WhatsApp fact-checking.

Additionally, various districts in the affected states are facing internet shutdowns including Bihar, where the state government suspended internet services in 12 of its districts. The state govt had claimed that internet was being used to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumours with an intent to incite the public and cause damage to life and property. An ANI report suggests that WhatsApp 10 people have been arrested for spreading fake news.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced on June 14 and from the very next day, various states witnessed protests which also started to get violent. The new scheme will be used to recruit youngsters to the armed forces on a four-year contractual basis after which only 25 percent shall be “regularised” based on the performance assessment by seniors, while the rest will be discharged from service without pensionary benefits.

Unveiling the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. “Under the Agnipath Scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in armed forces as Agniveer,” Rajnath Singh had said.

The pensionary benefits are one of the sore points that protesters have been raising. The chiefs from all three defence wings called for a press conference to provide some additional perspective to the new scheme. The defence chiefs explained that those found guilty of arson or any protest against the new Agniveer, Agnipath scheme will not qualify for the services.