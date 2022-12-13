comscore Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, mobile apps in India
Govt blocks Pak-based OTT platform, apps, social media accounts in India: Check details

The Indian government has blocked a Pakistan-based OTT platform, Vidly TV, for broadcasting a web series, which it says was detrimental to India’s national security and integrity. In addition to blocking Vidly TV, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also blocked the website of Vidly TV along with two mobile apps and four social media accounts in India. Also Read - Google partners with MeitY to improve online safety in India

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued orders for blocking of Vidly TV’s website, mobile apps, social media accounts, and one smart TV app under the IT Rules 2021. Also Read - Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on 12 December 2022 for immediate blocking of the website, 2 mobile apps, 4 social media accounts, and one smart TV app of #Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Twitter blocked more and more accounts in India since 2014: MeitY

Gupta also said that the government blocked Vidly TV as it has released a web-series titled ‘Sevak: The Confessions’, he said was detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the State, and public order in the country.

Furthermore, the Senior Adviser to MIB said that the first three episodes of the web series were released on November 26, 2022, that is, the anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

According to the ministry, the web series showed events such as Babri Masjib demolition in Ayodhya, Operation Blue Star, Malegaon blast, Operation Blue Star and Samjhauta Express blast among others, with distorted facts.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 12:35 PM IST
