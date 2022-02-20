comscore Govt gets five proposals to build semiconductor, display factories with $20.5 billion investment
  • Home
  • News
  • Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India
News

Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India

News

Despite a tight time frame to apply for semiconductor fabs, the govt claims it has received a good response.

Semiconductor Chips

Image: Pixabay

The govt had approved a fund of Rs 76,000 crore in December 2021 for the Semicon India Programme. The deadline to file proposals under this semiconductor program was February 15. Under the Semicon India Programme, the govt has received 5 applications for Semiconductor and Display Fabs with a total investment to the tune of $20.5 billion (Rs 1,53,750 crore). Also Read - All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

The semiconductor industry has been going through one of its worst phases in the global market. This also made India realize its over-dependence on imports of semiconductors. Despite a tight time frame to apply for semiconductor fabs, the govt claims it has received a good response. Also Read - MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen all set to launch at CES 2020

Semiconductor Fabs

Three companies that have submitted proposals to the govt include:
-Vedanta in JV with Foxconn
-IGSS ventures pte, Singapore
-ISMC Also Read - Samsung The Wall First Impressions: Offering an unparalleled experience

These applications have been received for setting up 28 nm to 65nm Semiconductor Fabs with an approximate capacity of 1,20,000 wafers per month. The projected investment is $13.6 billion. Financial support from the Central Government is being sought for nearly $5.6 billion.

Semiconductors are used in products ranging from simple home appliances to the latest smartphones and cars. Apart from the consumer aspect, semiconductors are required in cloud servers, industrial automation, critical infrastructure, and defence systems.

The Indian semiconductor market stands at $15 billion in 2020. According to an estimate by the govt, it is estimated to reach $63 billion by 2026. Semiconductor manufacturing is a complex, capital and technology-intensive process of fabricating semiconductor wafers.

Display Fabs

Two companies have applied to set up Display Fabs in India, these include:
-Vedanta
-Elest

The projected investment by these companies stand at $6.7 billion. The fiscal support from the Central Government is being sought for nearly $2.7 billion.

Displays constitute a significant portion of the electronic products. India’s display panel market is estimated to be $7 billion and is expected to grow to $15 billion by 2025. Under the Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India, applications have been filed for setting up Gen 8.6 TFT LCD Display Fab as well as 6th Generation Display FAB for the manufacturing of AMOLED display panels that are used in relatively expensive smartphones.

The applicant companies under the Semiconductor and Display Fab Schemes have been issued acknowledgment by India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) that has been set up as an independent institution to spearhead the Semicon India programme. ISM will coordinate with the applicant companies who have also reached out to states to provide access to world class infrastructure. It will work closely with the state governments to establish high-tech clusters with 300 – 500 acres of developed land, 100 KVA Power, 50 MLD Water, availability of natural gases and common facility centres for testing and certification.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2022 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
Gaming
New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India

News

Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India
All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM

Mobiles

All iPhone 14 models to get 120Hz display, 6GB RAM
LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Features

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details

Smart TVs

LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी का धांसू गेमिंग फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, Amazon पर हुआ लिस्ट

BGMI के ये हैं 5 सबसे बेहतरीन गन-स्किन, जानें इनकी खासियत

फ्री फायर और पबजी मोबाइल के अलावा ये बैटल रॉयल गेम भी भारत में हैं बैन

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह कोड करें रिडीम और पाएं रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा तरीका

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का 100 डे एनिवर्सरी इवेंट शुरू, जीतें धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India
News
Five companies file proposals to build semiconductor, display factories in India
New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Gaming

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch
Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers