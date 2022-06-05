Govt intervenes! Asks Youtube, Twitter to take down deo ads that promoted rape mentality

If you are active on social media, you might have seen a bizarre advertisement by a deodorant brand that appears to be trivializing sexual violence while promoting its product. It almost felt that the advert was a piece of surrogate advertising trying to hook the narrow-minded sickos. The advert here in question is by the brand Layer’r for its Layer’r Shot body spray. Luckily, the Infomation Broadcasting Ministry has ordered an immediate suspension of this advert.

Govt tells Youtube and Twitter to pull down all instances of Layer’r Shot ads

Over the past twenty-four-hour period, the advertisement had gone viral on platforms like Twitter and Youtube. It was also forwarded and reshared on WhatsApp and Instagram. The advertisement is reported to have gotten millions of views in a short period of time.

An inappropriate & derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. I & B Ministry has asked Twitter & YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this ad. The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on directions of the Ministry. pic.twitter.com/u3bE03X1xH — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) June 4, 2022

The advertisement has triggered many on social media as it’s said to be promoting a rape culture mentality while trivializing it. Owing to it, some users reported the advert to the Information Broadcasting Ministry of India. And fortunately, within a few hours, the Ministry has shared a statement saying that it violates the rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology(Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), Rules 2021.

The ministry has reached out to Youtube for the immediate removal of all such advertisements of the brand. It specifically quoted one Layer’r Shot deodorant advertisement in its email to Youtube. It stated, “Attention is invited to a video titled “LAYERR SHOT MALL 15 OPT2 HINDI SUB HD” published at the link on June 3, 2022 on the intermediary platform Youtube.”

The same email also said that the advertisement has been “viewed close to a million times and also shared on other social media platforms.”

“The above-mentioned video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of the rule 3(1)(b)(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital MediaEthics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender,” continued the email.

The advertisement was also played on cable television and it was found to be violating the rules of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). For this reason, Ministry has said the advertiser to suspend the advertisement on an immediate basis.