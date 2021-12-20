comscore Govt partners with Infosys to train over 6 crore students aged 10-22 in digital skills
Govt partners with Infosys to train over 6 crore students aged 10-22 in digital skills

The new program under the Infosys Springboard platform will be aimed at building up the less privileged members of society

Image: Wikimedia commons

Common Services Centres (CSC) has partnered up with Infosys in order to train crores of students in rural areas of the country. The Govt of India entity that has been placed under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeiTY) will be imparting digital skills to over six crore students who will fall in the age bracket of 10 to 22. Also Read - Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

A joint statement released by both the parties said, “Common services centres (CSCs), an SPV under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has tied up with leading IT company Infosys to empower students in the age group of 10 to 22 years with digital skills through Infosys Springboard, a digital platform that helps accelerate reskilling and improves employability,” according to a statement. Also Read - Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

The new program under the Infosys Springboard platform will be aimed at building up the less privileged members of society. These children will be given a chance to develop vocational and professional skills, which will also help India build a new digitally proficient generation. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Infosys to set up projects in Bengal's proposed silicon valley hub

CSC e-Governance Services India Managing Director Dinesh K Tyagi in the statement said, “The foundation of CSC is based on education. We have a mandate of training six crore rural citizens in digital skills under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA).”

He further explained that Infosys Springboard will help the govt bridge the digital divide and add value to its goal of inclusive education through CSCs.
He said, “Amid an increasing need for skill enhancement of students to boost market readiness and employability in a digital era, Infosys and CSC will work together to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, through high-quality learning programmes,” Tyagi added.

Thirumala Arohi, senior vice-president and head (education, training and assessment) at Infosys, said “The future of a truly digital India relies on the digital literacy of today’s younger generation. We are thrilled to embark on this skilling initiative with CSC and contribute to the development of a digital economy.”

According to Arohi, with the help of the new program, the govt aims to provide equitable access to educational resources. It will also ensure that technology is adopted at the grassroot level, not only to equip young Indians to be future-ready but also to nurture long-term social and economic prosperity.

“We believe this collaboration with CSC will help us provide meaningful opportunities for millions of learners from underserved communities across the country,” Arohi said.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 9:57 AM IST

