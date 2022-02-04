comscore India to soon issue e-passports to citizens: Here’s what that means
Govt planning to roll out e-passports in India soon: All you need to know about it

Indian government will start issuing e-passports to Indian citizens in financial year 2022-2023.

Image: Sanjay Bhattacharyya/Twitter

The Union government has announced that it is planning to roll out e-passports with advanced security features to citizens soon. The announcement regarding the issuance of e-passports was first made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the parliament’s budget session. At the time, Sitharaman had said the government would start issuing e-passports in India in the financial year 2022-23. Now, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has shed light on this matter detailing how e-passports would work and the benefits that they would provide.

What are e-passports?

E-passports or electronic passports are passports that have a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based chip fitted into them at the back or in the front. This chip would store the passport holder’s biometric data. It would also store other details such as passport holder’s name and other details.

“The ministry is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features. The e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport,” Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question on e-passports.

“The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet,” the minister added.

He also said that the characteristics of the RFID chips are in line with guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which is a specialised agency of the United Nations which defines standards for travel documents. These passports will be printed at India Security Press, Nashik.

What are the benefits of using e-passports?

Electronic passports will increase security and ensure smoother passage at immigration posts globally. In addition to that, it will also help in preventing passport frauds. The minister said, “In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication.”

  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 11:05 AM IST

