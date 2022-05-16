Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to build a network of 18,000 Kms of highway across the country in the financial year 2022-2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The minister also shared that the Indian government aimed to construct highways at a record speed of 50 Kms per day. Also Read - Top SUVs to launch in the Indian market

The tweet was accompanied by an image which details the government's plans for up to 2025. As per details shared by the minister, the Union Government aims to construct two lakh kilometers of 'National Highway Networks' by 2025.

"Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to expanding the NH network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day," he wrote in a tweet.

It is worth noting that earlier, the Union Government had set an ambitious target to construct highways at a speed of 40Kms per day in the financial year 2021-2022. The target was later revised to constructing 32Km per day to construct 12,000 Kms of highway in the fiscal year. However, the speed slowed down to building 28.64Kms of highway per day in the 2021-22 owing to Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions and longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country, PTI reported.

In the financial year 2020-21, the pace of building national highways (NH) had touched a record 37 km per day.

Separately, the minister has revealed that the 1,400Km-long Delhi-Mumbai highway will be 90 percent complete by December.

Gadkari also said that the 1400-km Delhi-Mumbai expressway has already seen 60 per cent completion, and will be completed 90 per cent by December. In a tweet, he said that the eight under-construction expressways will play an important role in the technological development in the state.

More recently, the minister said that PM Modi’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 for construction of highways, which was launched in 2017, has witnessed the construction of eight expressways and 17 access-controlled corridors with a total length of 8,500 Kms in the country. He said that the total cost of building these corridors stood at Rs four lakh crores.