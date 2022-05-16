comscore Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari
  • Home
  • News
  • Govt To Build 18000 Kms Of Highways At 50km Per Day In Fy23 Nitin Gadkari
News

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways at 50Km per day in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Government of India aims to construct two lakh kilometers of 'National Highway Networks' by 2025.

nitin gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to build a network of 18,000 Kms of highway across the country in the financial year 2022-2023, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The minister also shared that the Indian government aimed to construct highways at a record speed of 50 Kms per day. Also Read - Top SUVs to launch in the Indian market

The tweet was accompanied by an image which details the government’s plans for up to 2025. As per details shared by the minister, the Union Government aims to construct two lakh kilometers of ‘National Highway Networks’ by 2025. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

“Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to expanding the NH network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day,” he wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India

It is worth noting that earlier, the Union Government had set an ambitious target to construct highways at a speed of 40Kms per day in the financial year 2021-2022. The target was later revised to constructing 32Km per day to construct 12,000 Kms of highway in the fiscal year. However, the speed slowed down to building 28.64Kms of highway per day in the 2021-22 owing to Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions and longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country, PTI reported.

In the financial year 2020-21, the pace of building national highways (NH) had touched a record 37 km per day.

Separately, the minister has revealed that the 1,400Km-long Delhi-Mumbai highway will be 90 percent complete by December.

Gadkari also said that the 1400-km Delhi-Mumbai expressway has already seen 60 per cent completion, and will be completed 90 per cent by December. In a tweet, he said that the eight under-construction expressways will play an important role in the technological development in the state.

More recently, the minister said that PM Modi’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 for construction of highways, which was launched in 2017, has witnessed the construction of eight expressways and 17 access-controlled corridors with a total length of 8,500 Kms in the country. He said that the total cost of building these corridors stood at Rs four lakh crores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 1:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Photo Gallery

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

News

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

This smartphone app's putting an end to Malaria

News

This smartphone app's putting an end to Malaria

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio design details leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Aprilia Scooter खरीदने के लिए चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे, जानिए क्या हैं नई कीमतें

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 16 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं Gloo Wall, Pets और Emotes, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

WhatsApp का 2-Step वेरिफिकेशन क्यों है इम्पॉर्टेंट और इसे कैसे सेट करें?

ज्यादातर Ferrari supercars का रंग लाल ही क्यों होता है? क्या आप जानते हैं इस सवाल का जवाब

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 में मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा अपग्रेड, डिटेल आई सामने

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999