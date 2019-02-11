comscore
GSMA clarifies no ban on Huawei's telecom gear at MWC 2019

Huawei is facing scrutiny and potential ban in major countries ahead of 5G roll out.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 9:38 AM IST
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been facing a series of bans in countries around the world ahead of 5G roll out. The US had a ban on Huawei’s telecom gear and last year forced operators to not support its smartphones. The US government, citing espionage, also asked its allies to stop using Huawei’s telecom equipment in building 5G infrastructure. While Australia has banned Huawei’s telecom gear, many other countries have imposed restrictions on it. In the midst of this ongoing issue, a report emerged that the Chinese company has been banned from deploying its equipment at upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Last week, Reuters reported that GSMA, the main body of mobile communications industry, which hosts the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, has proposed its members to discuss the possibility of excluding Huawei from key markets. The report said that the European Union is looking at de facto ban on Huawei’s 5G network gear and Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, has written to its members proposing to debate around Huawei at its next board meeting.

Huawei teases 5G foldable smartphone launch at MWC 2019 on February 24

While the report has nobmention of Huawei being banned from deploying equipment at MWC starting February 25, there were implications being made that the Chinese network vendor will be barred from access. Now, GSMA has issued a clarification stating that it has not issued any ban on Huawei’s equipment for MWC 2019. According to ITHome, GSMA has responded by saying that Reuters report is “seriously inaccurate” and has asked the renowned publisher to correct the report.

As the association representing the global mobile communications industry, GSMA says it will never wield such powers to impose ‘ban’ on a supplier. While the Reuters report is not entirely inaccurate, it has been asked to correct the false impression created by the reporting. The meeting of GSMA members is expected to be held in late February on the sidelines of MWC 2019, and while the agenda has not been determined, 5G is expected to be one of the big topics.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 9:38 AM IST

GSMA clarifies no ban on Huawei's telecom gear at MWC 2019
GSMA clarifies no ban on Huawei's telecom gear at MWC 2019
