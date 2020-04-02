GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

From iPhone to Redmi to Realme, all major smartphone makers have announced a price hike in India. With the government announcing GST rate hike, smartphone makers are passing the cost to consumers. Xiaomi was among the first to announce the price hike. Poco, Vivo, Realme and Oppo followed to reveal their own price hike across models. Apple also joined this list to confirm price hike on various models.

The price hike is a bitter pill to chew but it is one that smartphone makers could not avoid. The government recently increase GST on smartphones from 12 percent earlier to 18 percent. Apple announced a 5 percent hike in price of various iPhone models in the country. If you were planning to buy a new smartphone after the lockdown then you will have to shell out a bit more than earlier. Here is a look at price of various models from Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Vivo, Poco and Oppo.

Xiaomi GST Price Hike:

Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB): Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,499

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB): Rs 17,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB): Rs 19,999

Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB): Rs 21,999

Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 24,999

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 26,999

Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB): Rs 29,999

Redmi 8 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 8,999

Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,999

Redmi 8A Dual (3GB + 32GB): Rs 7,999

Redmi 8A (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,999

Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB): Rs 6,499

Redmi 7A (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,699

Redmi Go (1GB + 16GB): Rs 4,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 64GB): Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB): Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 8 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB + 64GB): Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 64GB): Rs 12,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 13,999

Mi A3 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 12,999

Mi A3 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 14,999

Apple GST Price Hike:

iPhone 11 64GB: Rs 68,300

iPhone 11 128GB: Rs 73,600

iPhone 11 256GB: Rs 84,100

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: Rs 1,06,600

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,21,300

iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,40,300

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: Rs 1,17,100

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,31,900

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,50,800

iPhone XS 64GB: Rs 94,700

iPhone XS 256GB: Rs 1,09,400

iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 52,500

iPhone XR 128GB: Rs 57,800

iPhone 8 64GB: Rs 42,600

iPhone 8 128GB: Rs 47,900

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: Rs 53,400

iPhone 8 Plus 128GB: Rs 58,500

iPhone 7 32GB: Rs 31,500

iPhone 7 128GB: Rs 36,700

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: Rs 39,900

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB: Rs 45,100

Realme Price Hike

Realme 6 Pro: Rs 17,999

Realme 6: Rs 13,999

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition: Rs 36,999

Realme C3: Rs 7,499

Realme 5i: Rs 9,999

Realme X2: Rs 17,999

Realme X2 Pro: Rs 29,999

Realme 5s: Rs 10,999

Realme 5 Pro: Rs 13,999

Realme XT: Rs 16,999

Realme X: Rs 17,999

Realme X Master Edition: Rs 20,999

Samsung Price Hike

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Rs 1,73,835

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Rs 1,15,890

Samsung Galaxy S20: Rs 70,500

Samsung Galaxy S20+: Rs 77,900

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Rs 97,900

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: Rs 58,800

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: Rs 71,400

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB: Rs 67,200

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB: Rs 78,800

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB: Rs 98,800

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: Rs 47,300

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB + 128GB): Rs 42,142

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB + 512GB): Rs 47,300

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Rs 73,600

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: Rs 84,200

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: Rs 94,700

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB: Rs 41,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB: Rs 43,100

Samsung Galaxy A71: Rs 31,500

Samsung Galaxy A80: Rs 41,999

Samsung Galaxy A50S (4GB+128GB): Rs 21,070

Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB): Rs 25,250

Samsung Galaxy A70S (6GB+128GB): Rs 28,400

Samsung Galaxy A70S (8GB+128GB): Rs 30,500

Samsung Galaxy A20S (4GB+64GB): Rs 13,695

Samsung Galaxy A30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 16,856

Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB +64GB): Rs 14,222

Samsung Galaxy M21 (6GB+128GB): Rs 16,329

Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 14,749

Samsung Galaxy M30S ((6GB+128GB): Rs 16,856

Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 15,803

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+64GB): Rs 16,856

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+128GB): Rs 17,910

Samsung Galaxy A10S (2GB+32GB): Rs 9,480

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Rs 6,299

Oppo Price Hike

Oppo A1k: Rs 7,990

Oppo A5s 2GB: Rs 8,990

Oppo A5s 3GB: Rs 9,990

Oppo A5s 4GB: Rs 11,990

Oppo A5 2020 3GB: Rs 12,490

Oppo A5 2020 4GB: Rs 13,990

Oppo A5 2020 6GB: Rs 15,990

Oppo A31 4GB: Rs 12,490

Oppo K1: Rs 15,990

Oppo A9 2020 4GB: Rs 15,990

Oppo A9 2020 8GB: Rs 18,490

Oppo F15 8GB: Rs 21,990

Oppo Reno 2F: Rs 23,990

Oppo Reno 2Z: Rs 27,490

Oppo Reno 2: Rs 38,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Rs 31,990

Vivo Price Hike

Vivo V17 (8GB + 128GB): Rs 24,990

Vivo S1 (4GB + 128GB): Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB): Rs 20,990

Vivo Y19 (4GB + 128GB): Rs 14,990

Vivo Y91i (2GB + 32GB): Rs 7,990

Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB): Rs 8,990

Vivo Y15 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 12,990

Vivo Y12 (3GB + 64GB): Rs 10,990

Vivo Y11 (3GB + 32GB): Rs 9,990

Poco Price Hike

Poco X2: Rs 16,999

The price hike is effective immediately. Realme had recently revealed that it will absorb the GST rate increase in the case of its Narzo series. There is a possibility that these companies make their devices affordable with offers. However, this price hike is permanent. It is not clear whether more price hikes are in the pipeline for the smartphone market.