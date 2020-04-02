GST rate hike: Check price of smartphones from top brands

From iPhone to Redmi to Realme, all major smartphone makers have announced a price hike in India. With the government announcing GST rate hike, smartphone makers are passing the cost to consumers. Xiaomi was among the first to announce the price hike. Poco, Vivo, Realme and Oppo followed to reveal their own price hike across models. Apple also joined this list to confirm price hike on various models.
The price hike is a bitter pill to chew but it is one that smartphone makers could not avoid. The government recently increase GST on smartphones from 12 percent earlier to 18 percent. Apple announced a 5 percent hike in price of various iPhone models in the country. If you were planning to buy a new smartphone after the lockdown then you will have to shell out a bit more than earlier. Here is a look at price of various models from Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Vivo, Poco and Oppo.
Xiaomi GST Price Hike:
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 64GB): Rs 13,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB + 128GB): Rs 17,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 128GB): Rs 19,999
Redmi K20 (6GB + 64GB): Rs 21,999
Redmi K20 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 24,999
Redmi K20 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 26,999
Redmi K20 Pro (8GB + 256GB): Rs 29,999
Redmi 8 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 8,999
Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,999
Redmi 8A Dual (3GB + 32GB): Rs 7,999
Redmi 8A (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,999
Redmi 7A (2GB + 16GB): Rs 6,499
Redmi 7A (2GB + 32GB): Rs 6,699
Redmi Go (1GB + 16GB): Rs 4,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 64GB): Rs 15,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 16,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB): Rs 18,999
Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 10,999
Redmi Note 8 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 13,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB + 64GB): Rs 10,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 64GB): Rs 12,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB + 128GB): Rs 13,999
Mi A3 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 12,999
Mi A3 (6GB + 128GB): Rs 14,999
Apple GST Price Hike:
iPhone 11 64GB: Rs 68,300
iPhone 11 128GB: Rs 73,600
iPhone 11 256GB: Rs 84,100
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: Rs 1,06,600
iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,21,300
iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,40,300
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: Rs 1,17,100
iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,31,900
iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,50,800
iPhone XS 64GB: Rs 94,700
iPhone XS 256GB: Rs 1,09,400
iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 52,500
iPhone XR 128GB: Rs 57,800
iPhone 8 64GB: Rs 42,600
iPhone 8 128GB: Rs 47,900
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: Rs 53,400
iPhone 8 Plus 128GB: Rs 58,500
iPhone 7 32GB: Rs 31,500
iPhone 7 128GB: Rs 36,700
iPhone 7 Plus 32GB: Rs 39,900
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB: Rs 45,100
Realme Price Hike
Realme 6 Pro: Rs 17,999
Realme 6: Rs 13,999
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition: Rs 36,999
Realme C3: Rs 7,499
Realme 5i: Rs 9,999
Realme X2: Rs 17,999
Realme X2 Pro: Rs 29,999
Realme 5s: Rs 10,999
Realme 5 Pro: Rs 13,999
Realme XT: Rs 16,999
Realme X: Rs 17,999
Realme X Master Edition: Rs 20,999
Samsung Price Hike
Samsung Galaxy Fold: Rs 1,73,835
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Rs 1,15,890
Samsung Galaxy S20: Rs 70,500
Samsung Galaxy S20+: Rs 77,900
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Rs 97,900
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: Rs 58,800
Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: Rs 71,400
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB: Rs 67,200
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB: Rs 78,800
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB: Rs 98,800
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: Rs 47,300
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB + 128GB): Rs 42,142
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (8GB + 512GB): Rs 47,300
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Rs 73,600
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB: Rs 84,200
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: Rs 94,700
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB: Rs 41,000
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB: Rs 43,100
Samsung Galaxy A71: Rs 31,500
Samsung Galaxy A80: Rs 41,999
Samsung Galaxy A50S (4GB+128GB): Rs 21,070
Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB+128GB): Rs 25,250
Samsung Galaxy A70S (6GB+128GB): Rs 28,400
Samsung Galaxy A70S (8GB+128GB): Rs 30,500
Samsung Galaxy A20S (4GB+64GB): Rs 13,695
Samsung Galaxy A30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 16,856
Samsung Galaxy M21 (4GB +64GB): Rs 14,222
Samsung Galaxy M21 (6GB+128GB): Rs 16,329
Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 14,749
Samsung Galaxy M30S ((6GB+128GB): Rs 16,856
Samsung Galaxy M30S (4GB+128GB): Rs 15,803
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+64GB): Rs 16,856
Samsung Galaxy M31 (6GB+128GB): Rs 17,910
Samsung Galaxy A10S (2GB+32GB): Rs 9,480
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Rs 6,299
Oppo Price Hike
Oppo A1k: Rs 7,990
Oppo A5s 2GB: Rs 8,990
Oppo A5s 3GB: Rs 9,990
Oppo A5s 4GB: Rs 11,990
Oppo A5 2020 3GB: Rs 12,490
Oppo A5 2020 4GB: Rs 13,990
Oppo A5 2020 6GB: Rs 15,990
Oppo A31 4GB: Rs 12,490
Oppo K1: Rs 15,990
Oppo A9 2020 4GB: Rs 15,990
Oppo A9 2020 8GB: Rs 18,490
Oppo F15 8GB: Rs 21,990
Oppo Reno 2F: Rs 23,990
Oppo Reno 2Z: Rs 27,490
Oppo Reno 2: Rs 38,990
Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Rs 31,990
Vivo Price Hike
Vivo V17 (8GB + 128GB): Rs 24,990
Vivo S1 (4GB + 128GB): Rs 17,990
Vivo S1 Pro (8GB + 128GB): Rs 20,990
Vivo Y19 (4GB + 128GB): Rs 14,990
Vivo Y91i (2GB + 32GB): Rs 7,990
Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB): Rs 8,990
Vivo Y15 (4GB + 64GB): Rs 12,990
Vivo Y12 (3GB + 64GB): Rs 10,990
Vivo Y11 (3GB + 32GB): Rs 9,990
Poco Price Hike
Poco X2: Rs 16,999
The price hike is effective immediately. Realme had recently revealed that it will absorb the GST rate increase in the case of its Narzo series. There is a possibility that these companies make their devices affordable with offers. However, this price hike is permanent. It is not clear whether more price hikes are in the pipeline for the smartphone market.