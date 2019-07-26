comscore Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work
It seems there has been another incident where a government official has faced official action for making a TikTok video at work.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST
There seems to have been another incident where TikTok video has landed government official in trouble. A Gujarat policewoman reportedly faces suspension for making a TikTok video at work. The video reportedly shows the inside of the Langhnaj village police station in Mehsana district. The video has since gone viral on social media. In it, Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit Arpita Chaudhary is seen dancing in front of a lock up.

A senior police officer said that she faces suspension for not wearing uniform when on duty. Besides this, she made a video with the police lock up in background. But social media users feel that she should be exempted for the innocuous video.

“Sir..i just saw a clip of arpita chaudhary a police woman who was making a tik tok (sic) video in her work place a police lock up She is in civilian clothes & dancing beautifully what wrong has she done to be suspended. has(sic) the police has to be always so ‘grumpy & serious,” tweeted one user.

“Action against her is too much, she has right to enjoy her leisure time, she did not hurt any one’s sentiments too, it’s just 4 fun&entertainment only Gujarat Police (sic) should be proud of her to have such talented staff who can be better public relations officer,” wrote another.

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Also Read

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Previous TikTok incidents

Previously TikTok videos by officials at Telangana’s Khammam Municipal Corporation went viral. The TikTok videos featured the employees, with movie songs and dialogues playing in the background. The videos show time between office hours. Following this incident, the KMC transferred the employees, while also reducing their wages. Khammam Collector R V Karnan was notified of this incident by watching it on Telugu channels.

Craze for TikTok claimed a youth’s life who drowned while shooting for the popular video sharing platform in a lake. The incident occurred in Dulapally lake in Medchal district of Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, police said. This yet again proves the perils of TikTok addiction.

The youth, identified as Narasimha, went into the water to pose for TikTok. He along with his friend, Prashanth, danced together in the water to the tune of film songs. Later Narasimha alone posed for the video while his friend was recording it on the mobile phone from a distance.

Narasimha accidentally slipped where the water was deep and drowned as he did not know swimming. Though Prashanth raised an alarm, nobody could come to their rescue. The police recovered the body on Thursday.

This is by no means the first instance of death due to TikTok addiction. Just last month, a 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after facing scolding from her husband, and not been allowed to use TikTok.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST

