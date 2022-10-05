comscore Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone via smartwatch: Here's how
Gurgaon woman traces stolen phone with smartwatch

A man snatched the smartphone from the woman while she was making a UPI payment by scanning a QR code at a grocery store.

Image: Pexels

People have become quite tech-savvy these days and mostly tend to use gadgets like smartwatches. Recently, a Gurgaon woman was able to track her phone snatcher with the help of her smartwatch. The smartphone was snatched from her while she was grocery shopping. Also Read - Apple dominates global smartphone revenue share in Q2 2022: Report

Woman catches mobile thief by tracking the phone with smartwatch

Pallavi Kaushik, 28, a resident of Palam Vihar Sector 28, was grocery shopping in Huda market on August 28 at around 6 pm. A man was looking over her shoulder from behind when she was making a UPI payment in a store. He immediately grabbed the phone and ran. As per the FIR, Kaushik did raise an alarm in the public but no bystander reacted to the situation. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Best deals on smartwatches under Rs 3,000

She did chase after him for some distance, but he managed to flee. This is when Kaushik started tracking the location of the phone via her smartwatch. The smartwatch beeped indicating that the smartphone was within the radius. After almost three hours of wandering and tracking the phone, Kaushik saw the thief sitting on a motorbike using her phone. Also Read - Fire-Boltt Dynamite, Ninja Calling Pro smartwatches launched with prices starting at Rs 1,999

For the unversed, most of the smartwatches in the market these days come with a feature called “Find My Phone” that helps them track the location of the connected smartphone in case it goes missing.

She immediately ran up to the man from behind, punched him in the head. The man allegedly ran away but dropped the phone in hurry. Kaushik got her smartphone but unfortunately, the thief had already managed to transfer Rs 50,865 from her bank account to other accounts by using her UPI pin.

Later, Kaushik filed a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station regarding the incident.

  Published Date: October 5, 2022 8:44 PM IST
