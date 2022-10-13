comscore Hackers can steal your personal data via public charging stations: Odisha Police
News

Hackers can steal your data if you charge phone via public charging station: Odisha police

News

The Odisha police states that hackers can load malware on these charging stations and get their hands-on your personal data.

Untitled design - 2022-10-13T123932.678

Image: Pixabay

Using public free Wi-Fi has been subjected to hacking in the past, but Odisha Police has announced that using public charging stations can also lead to data theft. The state police have shared an advisory where it advises people not to use public charging stations. Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

Charging phones via public charging stations can allow hackers to steal data

The advisory states that hackers can load the public chargers with malware and connecting a phone via USB cable to such chargers can allow them to steal data. The connected phone gets infected with the virus, which allows hackers to get access to the confidential information on the device. Also Read - Giving fake identity for SIM, WhatsApp, Telegram will lead to jail time and 50k fine: Govt

Notably, you can be subjected to such data theft incidents only if you are using a USB charging port and not the electric switch plug that you plug into your charging adaptor. Hackers can get hold of your smartphones and commit crimes in your name. Also Read - Govt agency warns of dangerous WhatsApp bug that affects Android, iOS devices: Do this immediately

How to avoid such situations?

Almost all phones now ask for permission from the user before transferring any data or even start charging, if the phone is connected via a USB port. Users have to manually accept the request to perform any task. Hence, if you see any notification asking for permission while you are charging your smartphone via a public charging station, you can immediately know what is going on. Make sure to reject this request and unplug it from the charging station.

On the safer side, make sure you carry a battery bank with you whenever you are stepping out. Another option that you have is to charge the phone via a wall electricity socket only.

However, the Odisha police have strictly asked people to avoid public charging stations.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 1:06 PM IST
