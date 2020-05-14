comscore Hackers using Google Meet and Zoom to target users: Here's how
Hackers using Google Meet and Zoom to target users: Here's how

More than 2000 domains have been registered over the past month that carry terms like Zoom and Google Meet in them.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 7:20 PM IST
The popular of video conferencing tools like Zoom and Google Meet is hacker’s favourite tool these days. They are using platforms like these to bait people into opening websites that contain malware. This has been mentioned by Checkpoint in its latest report, where it points out that in the last three weeks, 2,449 Zoom-related domains have been registered. Also Read - Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

Out of these, 32 domains were found to be malicious and 320 were termed “suspicious.” This basically means that hackers are creating fake Zoom or Google Meet websites to attack users. If a user clicks on these suspected links, chances are the hacker is able to take control of a person’s device. Also Read - Zoom acquires Keybase to add end-to-end encryption to its video calls

Checkpoint has detailed a series of incidents which should alarm regular users. Recently, victims fell prey to phishing emails that came with the subject “You have been added to a team in Microsoft Teams,” it pointed out in this post. “Then there are fake Google Meets domains like Googelmeets\.com, which was first registered on April 27, 2020,” it added. Also Read - Google Meet is adding 3 million new users everyday, claims company

The other worrying trend is that since January 2020 to date, a total of 6,576 Zoom-related domains have been registered globally, and the popular video calling platform is becoming an easy bait for attackers.

According to a recent report by Bleeping Computer, over 500 thousand Zoom accounts were sold on the dark web in April. Moreover, some of these accounts were given away for less than a penny, or worse, for free. As per Cyble, a cybersecurity intelligence firm, multiple Zoom accounts began to show up on hacker forums to gain an increased reputation in the hacking community.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Checkpoint is clear that people need to double-check before clicking on URLs shared via suspicious mails or messages. And even if you want to use these tools, open only official websites of services like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams to access their service.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 7:20 PM IST

