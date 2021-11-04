comscore Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, images GIFs, Quotes: How to send fun Diwali greetings to loved ones
Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs, Quotes: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones: Meta owned messaging platform launched a new Diwali animated sticker pack. Here's how to download and share with your loved ones and feel festive.

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs, images, quotes: It is that time of the year again but this time there’s some difference. The pandemic has pushed us all home and changed the way we used to celebrate festivals. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts and the government has advised everyone to celebrate festivals at home and do not gather in crowd. The best way to virtually meet friends and family members and celebrate the festival of lights is through WhatsApp. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Top audio products that you can gift your loved ones

The Meta owned messaging platform is used by millions of users in the country and what better way to connect with loved ones than sending greetings via WhatsApp. For Diwali, WhatsApp has introduced animated stickers with the aim to allow users to spread love among their family and friends. Also Read - WhatsApp releases special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive

How to send Happy Diwali WhatsApp animated stickers

Step 1: Update WhatsApp app Also Read - How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

Step 2: Open the messaging platform

Step 3: Tap on a contact

Step 4: Head to the sticker library and download Diwali sticker pack

Step 5: Once the download is completed, open the chat again

Step 6: Now select a sticker from the pack

Step 7: And click on the send option.

Notably, if you do not like the sticker pack that WhatsApp offers, Android users can download third party sticker app and choose from them. These apps are not available for iPhone users. It should be noted that in most instances these third party sticker packs are not reliable. So, download the app at your own risk.

How to send Happy Diwali WhatsApp GIFs

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your mobile

Step 2: Open the chat

Step 3: Click on the GIF option

Step 4: Type Diwali in the search bar

Step 5: Select the GIF you like and click on the send option.

  Published Date: November 4, 2021 7:51 AM IST

