Happy Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes dads with cute pop-up greeting card

Father's Day 2021: Google celebrating the occasion of Father's Day is putting up an adorable pop-up card to honour fatherhood and wish all the dads around the world.

The tech giant dedicating the special day has put a colorful animated doodle that is "popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father's Day." The search giant also shared early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look of today's Google doodle at the stop motion artwork created by illustrator Olivia When.

Father's Day was first observed on July 5, 1908, in West Virginia after a mining accident in the Monongah, the USA killed more than a hundred men. The day was noted to honour all those fathers who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

As the special recognises the contribution of dads towards their families and the paternal bond, the Father’s Day date varies in some countries. This year, Father’s Day is celebrated on June 20, in the US, India, Canada, UK, and a few other countries. Norway, Sweden, and Finland observe the special in November, while Spain, Croatia, Italy, Portugal (Catholic European regions) celebrate Father’s Day on March 19.

That said, if you have somehow forgotten to purchase a present for your dad and are looking for last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas, here are some budget-friendly gifts that you can check. Just click on this link.

Happy Father’s Day!