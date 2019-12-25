Google has put up yet another doodle on its homepage today marking the holiday season. This is the second animated doodle in as many days wishing everyone ‘Happy Holidays 2019!’. Yesterday’s Google Doodle marked the first day of Winter Solstice in 2019. Today’s doodle is a bit more festive in nature.

In today’s doodle, the two letters ‘O’ in Google are replaced by Christmas Ball ornaments. The rest of the word is decorated with festive lights. The company describes its doodle as, “No matter how you choose to celebrate, ‘tis the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year!”

In addition to the Google Doodle, the search giant has also introduced a live Santa tracker on its homepage. This tracker allows users to keep a track of when and where Santa reached and how far he is from your home.

The day – December 25 – is celebrated for the birth of Jesus Christ. The Holiday season starts from Thanksgiving in October and goes on till New Year. People decorate their houses with lights and decked up Christmas trees. They also pray at churches, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and feast together to mark the festival. Among everyone, children are the most excited about the day of Christmas. Besides being a holiday, it is also the day the fabled Santa Claus brings them gifts.

As mentioned, Google celebrated the beginning of the winter season with a snowy doodle. This year winter kicked off from December 22 and will continue till March 20, 2020.