On Sunday, Google marked the first day of Winter Solstice in 2019. Now, Google has put up an animated snow globe doodle on its homepage wishing everyone ‘Happy Holidays 2019.’ The animated doodle is all about the festive season. The letter ‘O’ in the word Google has been replaced with a snow globe with Santa riding on his sledge and a Christmas tree.

Last year, the letter ‘L’ in the word Google was replaced with a tall Christmas tree. The company also added a few gifts below the tree. The 2018’s Google doodle showed Santa Claus and his entourage getting ready for the busy festive season. There was also an elf resting on a rocking chair with a gift in its hand. Coming back to this year’s doodle, when you move the cursor of your mouse on the Google doodle, you will notice “Happy Holidays 2019” written.

On the doodle page, there is also simple description that reads, “no matter how you choose to celebrate, its the season to enjoy the holiday festivities during the most wonderful time of the year! Happy holidays!” The search first posted the Doodle for ‘Happy Holidays 2019’ yesterday. Christmas falls on December 25 every year, and it marks the beginning of the holiday season in several Western countries.

The day is celebrated for the birth of Jesus Christ. People decorate their houses with lights and decked up Christmas trees. They also pray at churches, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, feast together to mark the festival. Among everyone, children are the most excited about the day of Christmas. Besides being a holiday, it is also the day the fabled Santa Claus brings them gifts. As mentioned above, Google celebrated the beginning of the winter season with a snowy doodle. This year winter kicked off from December 22 and will continue till March 20, 2020.