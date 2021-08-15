Happy Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: How to download 75th Independence Day WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

Happy Independence Day 2021: India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, i.e on August 15, 2021. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, people are advised to not step out of their homes to celebrate the occasion. In such a scenario, WhatsApp is the best way to connect with one another by maintaining social distancing. Also Read - WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

To celebrate the 75th Independence day 2021, you can send special WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, and messages to celebrate the occasion virtually. WhatsApp doesn't offer a special Independence day sticker but allows users to download sticker pack from other third party sticker apps from Google Play store.

How to download Independence day WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android phone

Step 2: Open a chatbox

Step 3: Click on the chatbox and tap on the emoji option there

Step 4: Next, tap on “+” option

Step 5: Scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option

Step 6: WhatsApp will take you to Google Play store

Step 7: Search for WhatsApp sicker packs on Play store

Step 8: Several third party sticker pack apps will show up. Install the app on your phone

Step 9: Select the suitable sticker packs on the app

Step 10: The selected sticker packs will get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp app

Step 11: You can now select the suitable sticker and send to your contacts, family and friends.

It should be noted that if you delete the third party sticker pack from your mobile, the sticker pack will also be removed from the WhatsApp app.

How to send Independence day WhatsApp GIFs

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open a chat

Step 3: Click on GIFs icon

Step 4: Search for Independence day 2021 GIFs

Step 5: Select the suitable Independence day GIFs and click on send option.