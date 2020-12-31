With just a few hours to go for 2021 to approach, Google is inviting users from India to welcome the new year (hopefully coronavirus free) with a virtual New Year’s Eve party hosted on YouTube. The virtual party on YouTube is called Hello 2021 India. Also Read - Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2020 with a fun, colourful Doodle

The YouTube virtual party will kick off at 11pm IST on December 31. The virtual party will feature performances from celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Badshah, and Jonita Gandhi. The YouTube Hello 2021 India party will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan.

There will be performances by singers Aastha Gill, Benny Dayal, and Akasa, music band Thaikkudam Bridge, and actress Alaya F.

In order to further add to the fun, Google has also launched a party popper icon to celebrate the new year on Google Search. When you click on the party popper icon, appears in blue and yellow colours, it releases confetti that fills the screen completely for a few seconds.

You will be able to watch the New Year’s Eve virtual party on YouTube by opening a new Google Search page and then tapping on a link right below the ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ tab that notes “Hello 2021: Join YouTube’s New Year’s Eve party tomorrow”.

Google also lets you set a reminder for the virtual party by tapping on the Set Reminder popup. The popup appears when you click on the YouTube link. There’s a live chat for the event as well.