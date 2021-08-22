WhatsApp has added a special Raksha Bandhan 2021 sticker pack for iOS and Android users. Users can simply update the WhatsApp mobile app, download the sticker pack, and then click on the sticker than they like the most among all. To send, users will just need to hit the send option. The Happy Rakhi sticker pack is created by Kushiaania. Also Read - Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 WhatsApp messages, images: How to create and send Rakhi WhatsApp stickers, status video

Let’s take a look at how to download the Happy Rakhi sticker pack added to the instant messaging platform for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp testing a new feature to increase disappearing messages limit to 90 days

How to download Happy Rakhi WhatsApp sticker

Step 1: First update the WhatsApp app. Head to Google Play store or Apple App store.

Step 2: Once the app is updated, open it on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Open a chat.

Step 4: Click on the sticker icon.

Step 5: Then click on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 6: Switch to ‘All stickers’ tab and you will be able to see a list of sticker packs available there.

Step 7: The first one will be the Happy Rakhi! Sticker pack.

Step 8: To download the pack, click on the downward arrow icon next to the sticker pack.

Step 9: The pack will be added to My Sticker tab.

Step 10: You can now select the sticker that you like and click on the send option.

If you do not like the sticker pack provided by WhatsApp, there is a way to download Rakhi sticker pack from third party apps on Google Play store. Third party sticker packs are available only for Android users on Google Play store since App store guidelines are stricter and all developers can publish their apps on the platform.

How to download Happy Rakhi WhatsApp sticker pack from third-party apps

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and then open a chatbox

Step 2: Click on the chatbox and tap on the emoji icon there

Step 3: Tap on “+” option

Step 4: Scroll down and click on “Get more stickers”

Step 5: The page will take you to Google Play store

Step 6: Search for Rakhi WhatsApp sticker packs on Google Play store. Several third-party sticker pack apps will show up, you can install the related app on your phone. In this case, select Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi sticker packs

Step 7: The selected sticker packs will get added to the My stickers section on the WhatsApp app

Step 8: You can now select the suitable sticker and send to your contacts.