comscore Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
  • Home
  • News
  • Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
News

Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

News

Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: Step by step guide to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers and GIFs. Check the complete guide here.

Happy vasant panchami 2021

Image: Wikimedia

Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: India celebrates Vasant Panchami on February 16, 2021. During the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult for all of us to travel and meet out friends and family members. This led us to depend a lot on apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and so on. If you are missing your family this Vasant Panchami, we suggest meet them digitally and greet them on WhatsApp as it is one of the easiest ways to connect with friends and family across the globe. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

How to send Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp introduced stickers a few years ago and today it has become one of the best ways to communicate with one another. The Facebook owned messaging platform helped us all a lot to connect with one another during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are easy steps to send Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers to your friends and loved ones living far away. Also Read - WhatsApp-like Made in India Sandes App being tested by govt: Report

STEP 1: Open WhatsApp app Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features in 2021: Unlike, Read Later, Multi-device and more

STEP 2: Next, open a contact you wish to message

STEP 3: Tap on the typing space and click on the sticker icon

STEP 4: Head over to the sticker library

STEP 5: Download related sticker pack

STEP 6: Once it is downloaded, select the sticker you wish to send and click on the “send” icon.

How to create Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers

It could be possible that WhatsApp doesn’t offer a dedicated Happy Vasant Panchami sticker pack. In that case you can downoload a related sticker pack using third party sticker applications. Here are the steps to do it:

STEP 1: Open Google Play Store on your Android phone

STEP 2: There are several third party sticker packs available on the Play Store

STEP 3: Once the downlaod of the app is completed, you can search for “Happy Vasant Panchami” sticker pack.

STEP 4: Once the downlaod is completed, the pack will be added to WhatsApp directly.

You can then follow the same process as mentioned above.

How to send Happy Vasant Panchami 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

Another way to send Happy Vasant Panchami greeting is via GIFs. To do that, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Open the WhatsApp app and then the contact.

STEP 2: Tap on the typing space and then click on GIFs icon.

STEP 3: Type Happy Vasant Panchami in the search bar.

STEP 4: Select one from the options displayed.

STEP 5: Click on the send icon.

Video calling is another way to wish one another Happy Vasant Panchami. Amid the pandemic WhatsApp extended the particpants from four to eight.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 16, 2021 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
News
How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s Review: A decent daily driver

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 launch date revealed: Check Details

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 launch date revealed: Check Details

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Wearables

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go review

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets Rs 1,000 off: Should you buy?

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch on Feb 15: Here's what we know so

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

News

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

Apps

WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians
WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report

Apps

WhatsApp-like Made in India messaging app Sandes being tested by govt: Report
5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon

Features

5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon
Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

News

Koo app gets 3 million downloads to Redmi Note 10 Amazon availability: Top tech news today

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 13 लाइनअप में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाली डिस्प्ले, कैमरा भी होगा बेहतर

Samsung Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo करेगा बड़ा धमाका, अगले दो महीने में लॉन्च होंगे इतने स्मार्टफोन

Poco X3 Pro जल्द होगा लॉन्च, दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ मिल सकते हैं 5 कैमरे

Moto E7 Power भारत में 19 फरवरी होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

News

How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
News
How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge

Wearables

How to participate in Apple's Get Active India challenge
Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report

Mobiles

Apple could launch iPhone 13 Mini this year: Report
Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years

Mobiles

Smartphone YoY shipments in India fell for the first time in years
Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

News

Blackberry 5G smartphones comeback confirmed with physical keyboard

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers