Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: How to create, send Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

Happy Vasant Panchami 2021: India celebrates Vasant Panchami on February 16, 2021. During the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult for all of us to travel and meet out friends and family members. This led us to depend a lot on apps like WhatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Skype and so on. If you are missing your family this Vasant Panchami, we suggest meet them digitally and greet them on WhatsApp as it is one of the easiest ways to connect with friends and family across the globe. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Update: WhatsApp asked by SC reasons for lower standards of privacy for Indians

How to send Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp introduced stickers a few years ago and today it has become one of the best ways to communicate with one another. The Facebook owned messaging platform helped us all a lot to connect with one another during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are easy steps to send Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers to your friends and loved ones living far away. Also Read - WhatsApp-like Made in India Sandes App being tested by govt: Report

STEP 1: Open WhatsApp app Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features in 2021: Unlike, Read Later, Multi-device and more

STEP 2: Next, open a contact you wish to message

STEP 3: Tap on the typing space and click on the sticker icon

STEP 4: Head over to the sticker library

STEP 5: Download related sticker pack

STEP 6: Once it is downloaded, select the sticker you wish to send and click on the “send” icon.

How to create Happy Vasant Panchami WhatsApp stickers

It could be possible that WhatsApp doesn’t offer a dedicated Happy Vasant Panchami sticker pack. In that case you can downoload a related sticker pack using third party sticker applications. Here are the steps to do it:

STEP 1: Open Google Play Store on your Android phone

STEP 2: There are several third party sticker packs available on the Play Store

STEP 3: Once the downlaod of the app is completed, you can search for “Happy Vasant Panchami” sticker pack.

STEP 4: Once the downlaod is completed, the pack will be added to WhatsApp directly.

You can then follow the same process as mentioned above.

How to send Happy Vasant Panchami 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

Another way to send Happy Vasant Panchami greeting is via GIFs. To do that, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Open the WhatsApp app and then the contact.

STEP 2: Tap on the typing space and then click on GIFs icon.

STEP 3: Type Happy Vasant Panchami in the search bar.

STEP 4: Select one from the options displayed.

STEP 5: Click on the send icon.

Video calling is another way to wish one another Happy Vasant Panchami. Amid the pandemic WhatsApp extended the particpants from four to eight.