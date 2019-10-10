Harman Kardon launched its ‘Citation Series’ home speakers in India. These home speakers come with price tags starting from Rs 22,999 and going up to a whopping Rs 150,000. These new Harman Kardon speakers are now available for buyers in India.

The new Citation series includes multiple counter top speakers. These include Citation One (Rs 22,999), Citation 100, Citation 300 and Citation 500, a Citation Soundbar, Citation sub woofer, and Citation tower speakers. Harman’s ‘Citation Series’ combines state-of-the-art design with superior sound performance. This combination allows it to offer features such as Google Assistant, a high-resolution LCD touch screen, and Chromecast.

“Consumers want to stay connected more than ever before. The streaming industry has matured in India and there is a growing demand for entertainment options that can do more than just play music,” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman India.

The speakers come with industrial design and have an elegant aluminum detailing. There is also an option to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system as well. Powered by ‘WiSa’ technology, the series delivers low latency, HD multi-channel and multi room capabilities. This essentially allows consumers to control sound from any room, playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms.