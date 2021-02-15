Harman Kardon, the US-based company has expanded its audio lineup in India with the new SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers. The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 has been priced at Rs 25,999 and it will be available for purchase via the official Harman Kardon website and across leading retail stores. Also Read - Harman Kardon Citation Series home speakers launched in India: Prices, features

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speaker features

The all-new Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 equips a 100-watt dome subwoofer, two satellite speakers, and Bluetooth streaming. The Bluetooth speakers flaunt the signature SoundSticks design and feature the iconic transparent dome-shaped subwoofer. The speakers consist of two vertical-standing satellite speakers that are built from the same transparent material. The SoundSticks 4 has a left and right four-driver speaker unit.

To note, the first-ever SoundSticks speakers that debut in 2000 was designed by former Apple CDO Jony Ive. Harman Kardon claims that the latest SoundSticks 4 earned a title at the prestigious 'Red Dot Awards' for product design.

Speaking of the SoundSticks 4, the two satellite speakers each with four drivers promises a room-filling, vibrant audio experience. The 100-watt dome subwoofer is claimed to deliver vibrant treble and enhanced bass. The fourth-generation Harmon Kardon SoundSticks speaker towers feature 1.4-inch transducers. The buttons or connections are reserved on the 100-watt subwoofer. The subwoofer comes with a LED light that illuminate different colours when you switch it on, change volume, or connect it to a Bluetooth device. At the front of the subwoofer, you will Harman Kardon’s logo. It comes with touch controls meant for changing the volume. At the back, you will find the power button and Bluetooth pairing button.

As far as other specs go, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 offer WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 140 W RMS output power, A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6T Bluetooth profile; and frequency response of 40Hz-20KHz. Inside the box, you will get a power cable, safety sheet, and a warranty card.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers price in India, availability

The classic transparent SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers are priced at Rs 25,999 in India. The speakers will come in two colour options- White and Black. The SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speakers will be able for purchase on Harman’s official site and leading stores starting today.