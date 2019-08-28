comscore Harman unveils a new Infinity audio brand in India: All you need to know
Harman unveils a new Infinity audio brand in India

As part of a new audio brand launch, Harman has unveiled 11 new audio products. The list includes six Infinity headphones, four portable Bluetooth speakers and a multimedia 2.1 Bluetooth system.

  Published: August 28, 2019 5:37 PM IST
Harman Infinity

Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has unveiled a new Infinity audio brand in India. As part of the launch, Harman unveiled 11 new audio products. The list includes six Infinity headphones, four portable Bluetooth speakers and a multimedia 2.1 Bluetooth system. Interested users can purchase the Infinity headphones and portable speakers via the company’s online store.

These products are also available via select online and retail stores across the country. “No-one understands the consumer audio market like we do. HARMAN has been the category leader with our immensely popular and admired audio brands like JBL, AKG and Harman Kardon for years now.” said Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India.

“Today, we are thrilled to introduce our legacy Infinity consumer audio brand in India. For more than 50 years, Infinity has been a choice for discerning listeners around the world. With its bass-heavy sound, and stylish and contemporary form, Infinity will be hit with India’s new generation and youth.” The newly announced Infinity is an addition to consumer audio brand line-up including JBL, AKG, and more, from the house of Harman in India.

In March, this year, JBL, the audio brand of Harman, launched the JBL Go+ speaker. The JBL Go+ is an upgrade over the hugely popular JBL Go, which Harman claims is being used by millions of music enthusiasts who want their music on-the-go. Furthermore, the new JBL Go+ is available for purchase via Flipkart.

The Go+ from JBL is a wireless Bluetooth speaker and Harman claims that it is better and louder than its predecessor. The JBL Go+ packs a 730mAh battery and takes two and a half hours to charge. The Go+ comes in Blue, Black and Red color options. It comes with a frequency response between 85Hz and 20,000Hz and has an impedance of 4 Ohms.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 5:37 PM IST

