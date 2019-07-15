Huawei has reportedly filed a trademark application with the EU Intellectual Property Office for a new operating system. Dubbed Harmony OS, this patent filing comes at a time when Huawei’s issues with the US government seem to be easing.

Huawei is attempting to register the name Harmony OS as an operating system for both mobiles and computers. Huawei filed the trademark application on July 12, 2019, which is currently under examination. Despite the patent filing, Huawei maintains that Android OS remains the first choice for its smartphone business.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about an Android alternative for Huawei. Earlier this year, we came across the term ‘HongmengOS’. This too is reportedly an Android alternative. In fact, Huawei claims its OS is faster than Android and Apple’s macOS. As per reports, it maybe unveiled at Huawei Developer Conference next month. But recently, Huawei’s chairman Liang Hua issued a statement that contradicts these claims. He told Ecns.cn, “We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future.”

Last month, US President Donald Trump provided a reprieve to Huawei. This move came less than a month after blacklisting the Chinese telecom giant. Since the reprieve, Google can continue to sell its Android license to the Chinese smartphone maker.

In the meanwhile, Huawei has announced its upcoming developer conference. The Huawei Developer Conference is being held between August 9-August 11 at the company’s Songshan Lake campus. While the agenda seems to focus on 5G, we might see an early look at Huawei’s Android alternative.

With Inputs from IANS