HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, IoT

HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

Huawei has announced the second version of HarmonyOS for its ecosystem of devices. HarmonyOS will also be available as an open-source operating system for developers.

  • Published: September 10, 2020 7:15 PM IST
Huawei smart TV

Representational Image

Huawei has just announced the second generation of its proprietary operating system. It’s called HarmonyOS 2.0 and it’s coming to a lot more Huawei devices as well as platforms by 2021. Most importantly, Huawei is considering shifting from Android to HarmonyOS by 2021. This could be good news for all the Huawei consumers, given the half-baked Android experience its current phones ship with. Also Read - Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

Huawei will make the SDK of the HarmonyOS 2.0 available to developers from tomorrow. Do know that this will be limited to IoT devices such as smartwatches, car-head units, and smart TV. Starting December, the SDK for the smartphone versions will be rolled out. Huawei says you can start to see smartphones running on the HarmonyOS 2.0 in early 2021. Also Read - Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

Huawei is also coming out with an open-source version of its platform. It will be open for developers soon and will support devices with as low as 128KB of RAM. Huawei also promises seamless continuity multi-screen functionality and adaptive UX elements meant to work on a variety of devices. Also Read - Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

HarmonyOS will bring improved security than the previous version. There’s smart voice recognition that could be a rival to the Google Assistant. Huawei is promising fast cross-device data transfers as well. Additionally, Huawei says there are over 96,000 apps on its platform and it plans to increase the numbers further.

Will HarmonyOS power 2021 Huawei/Honor smartphones?

Huawei says the first iterations of HarmonyOS 2.0 for smartphones will be visible by early 2020. Huawei may eventually debut it on its flagship P series phones along with all the other premium phones. Honor may follow by bringing HarmonyOS on its devices later in the year. These are just speculation though and it could be a while before Huawei deems HarmonyOS 2.0 fit for its commercial devices.

Most importantly, Huawei would like to achieve a connected ecosystem similar to Apple platforms. HarmonyOS 2.0 will be powering smart TVs, smartwatches and other IoT devices. All of these could help Huawei extend its services to more households. Additionally, HarmonyOS 2.0 can help Huawei reduce its reliance on American tech giants while selling products internationally.

Currently, Huawei and Honor use Google’s AOSP as a software platform for all their devices. Due to the trade restrictions, Huawei cannot pre-load the Google apps and Google services. Instead, its phones come with Huawei Mobile Services with the Huawei App Gallery. Users cannot use Google apps directly on these phones.

  Published Date: September 10, 2020 7:15 PM IST

