comscore Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows
  • Home
  • News
  • HarmonyOS, Huawei's microkernel-based OS launched to take on Android and Windows
News

HarmonyOS, Huawei's microkernel-based OS launched to take on Android and Windows

News

Huawei has finally launched its own operating system called HarmonyOS. It will first debut on Smart Screen devices from Honor and will eventually be adopted for other devices.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 2:21 PM IST
Huawei HarmonyOS main

At HDC 2019, Huawei has finally announced its own operating system and its not called HongMeng. The Chinese telecom giant is calling its operating system as HarmonyOS. The HarmonyOS is being introduced as a distributed operating system for a cohesive user experience. Huawei aims to use it as a single operating system that works across its smartphones, laptops, wearables and even IoT devices. The operating system will debut first on Smart Screen from Honor, scheduled to launch in China tomorrow.

Huawei became the biggest victim of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The tensions escalated when Huawei was put in an entity list by the US Department of Commerce. This restricted US tech companies from supplying to Huawei. As a result, Huawei was blocked from getting Google Play version of Android and Windows from Microsoft. With HarmonyOS, Huawei is trying to build an operating system that will work regardless of form factor.

Honor Smart TV might become the first Huawei device running Harmony OS

Also Read

Honor Smart TV might become the first Huawei device running Harmony OS

At the Developer Conference, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group confirmed that it is not dropping Android from smartphones. HarmonyOS is being developed as a contingency effort so that it has an alternative to Android and Windows. Yu told the audience that it will take the company only few days to migrate from Android to HarmonyOS but it is not taking that direction just yet. An OS that works across form factors has been the dream of device and platform makers for years.

Apple tried and eventually ended up creating different OS for different platforms. Google is working on Fuchsia as a unified OS for different devices but has not shared much details. With HarmonyOS, Huawei has the first operating system with cross-platform support. Yu said developers will be able to write code for one device and deploy it across form factors. The OS is built using a microkernel with a secure architecture and seamless collaboration across devices. For developers, Huawei also announced its ARK compiler that works with multiple coding languages.

Huawei smartphone running HongMeng OS to launch in fourth quarter: Report

Also Read

Huawei smartphone running HongMeng OS to launch in fourth quarter: Report

Huawei has further confirmed that HarmonyOS 1.0 will be first adopted in its smart screen products. It will be then adopted on a broader range of smart devices over the next three years. In order to encourage developers, the company is also making it open-source worldwide. Huawei is the leader in 5G networking equipment and with workloads moving to the edge, it has an OS that can challenge US tech firms. The big question is whether consumers are prepared for an alternate operating system right now.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 2:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
News
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

News

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

News

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

News

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

News

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows
Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019

News

Smartphone shipments decline for the 7th straight quarter during Q2 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Huawei announces offers on smartphones
Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China

News

Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China
Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

News

Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Hyundai ने सोलर रूफ चार्जिंग के साथ Sonata hybrid electric car को किया पेश

Amazon Freedom Sale : TCL, Kodak, Samsung और LG के इन 4K UHD TV पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने 1,699 रुपये वाले एनुअल प्रीपेड रिचार्ज की वैलिडिटी 3 महीने बढ़ाकर 15 महीने की

Realme दीवाली से पहले भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart National Shopping Days सेल में 5 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Black Shark 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22

News

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

News

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price
Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

News

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows
HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price