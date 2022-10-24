comscore Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details
  Harry Potter Mobile Games Magic Up 1 Billion In Global Player Spending
News

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending

News

The highest revenue-generating mobile title to utilize the license is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from Jam City, which has accumulated more than $400 million in revenue.

Highlights

  • The highest revenue-generating mobile title to utilize the license is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from Jam City.
  • The number 2 top grossing title based on the franchise is Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from NetEase.
  • The title is currently only available in select markets such as China.
Harry Potter

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending

Mobile games based on the Harry Potter IP have generated a combined $1 billion from player spending worldwide across the App Store and Google Play, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals. The highest revenue-generating mobile title to utilize the license is Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery from Jam City, which has accumulated more than $400 million in revenue since its release in April 2018. Also Read - Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip

The number 2 top grossing title based on the franchise is Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from NetEase with approximately $358 million. The title is currently only available in select markets such as China, where 90.6 percent of its revenue is generated, as well as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells from Zynga ranks number 3 with more than $218 million. Geolocation AR title Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Niantic, meanwhile, ranks No. 4 with $39.6 million. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened ranked as the number 31 revenue generating IP-based mobile title worldwide between January 1 and September 30, 2022, accumulating $85.4 million. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 24: Here's how to claim codes

It ranked above titles such as FIFA Online 4 M from Nexon and Game of Thrones: Conquest from Warner Bros. Analyzing just titles based off of book licenses, Magic Awakened ranked No. 1 by player spending during the period, followed by Puzzles & Spells at number 2 and Hogwarts Mystery at number 3. Sherlock from G5 Entertainment and Peter Rabbit: Hidden World from Poppin Games round out the top five at number 4 and number 5, respectively.

The United States ranks as the number 1 market for Harry Potter games by player spending, accounting for $374.8 million, or 36.6 percent of total revenue. China ranks number 2 with $324.3 million, or 31.6 percent, via iOS alone (Sensor Tower does not track spending on third-party Android stores, such as those found in China), while Germany rounds out the top three with $51.6 million, or 5 percent of total player spending.

  Published Date: October 24, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details

