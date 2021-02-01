comscore Haryana government suspended mobile internet till 5PM on February 1: Know details
  • Mobile internet suspended in Haryana till 5PM on February 1, 2021
Mobile internet suspended in Haryana till 5PM on February 1, 2021

Haryana government has suspended internet services till 5PM on February 1, 2021. The reason behind suspending the internet is to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

Haryana government has suspended internet services till 5PM on February 1, 2021. The reason behind suspending mobile internet connectivity is to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws. Also Read - Internet turns 25 in India: Here's how the next 25 years may look like

According to a report coming from The Times of India the government has extended the mobile internet suspension in 14 districts in Haryana including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, among others. Also Read - TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

Some of the districts have been removed from the list and internet services have been resumed in these areas. The fresh order issued by the Home Department states that the suspension has not been extended in Yamunanagar, Palwal and Rewari districts. In simple words, mobile internet is working fine in these three Haryana districts. Also Read - Work from home: Essential gadgets and gear to maintain productivity and health

“The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the 14 districts,” the statement noted.

Last week, amid the farmers protest in the capital the government of India, suspended mobile internet in the Delhi NCR area multiple times.

Soon after the government order was issued telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea (Vi), and others blocked mobile internet in the specified areas.

  Published Date: February 1, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 1, 2021 12:12 PM IST

