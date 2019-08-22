comscore Hathway to charge Rs 153 as NCF for secondary connection
News

Hathway follows Tata Sky to charge Rs 153 as NCF for secondary connection: Here is how it will affect you

Hathway Cable - Check out the new changes being introduced by Hathway Cable in NCF charges for secondary connection.

  Published: August 22, 2019 3:41 PM IST
Hathway is following in the footsteps of Tata Sky for NCF charges. The cable TV service provider has announced that it will charge NCF charges of Rs 153 for every second connection. The announcement is in line with Tata Sky, which also has the same charges for its ‘Room TV’ service. The company also announced that it will allow customers to choose channels of their preference on the second connection as part of this offer.

The changes are being introduced after TRAI’s new tariff regime failed to live up to expectations. While it was supposed to simplify cable and DTH charges, most consumers have complained that they are paying more than before. As a result, DTH and cable TV service providers are introducing new offers. The prominent changes have come in the long term plan benefits and multi-TV policy.

Hathway revamps mult-TV policy: Here’s what’s new?

Hathway has now announced that it will charge NCF of Rs 153 for secondary connection. The company is clearly following in the footsteps of Tata Sky. “The network capacity fee for the second television connection will be equal to the network capacity fee charged to other television connection,” Hathway said in a statement. Under TRAI‘s new regime, the maximum NCF charge is Rs 153 and it is applicable to every TV viewer.

Hathway has also offered breakdown for the NCF charge applicable on every secondary connection. The company is charging Rs 130 per set-top box with network capacity up to 100 SD channels. There is Rs 20 being charged every month in the slab of 25 additional SD channels. These charges are the same as the one being levied on the primary connection. Every cable and DTH operator is mandated to follow these charges while offering connection.

“The subscribers shall be allowed to choose a different set of channels for the second television connection at home, ” the company added.

Hathway vs Tata Sky vs Airtel vs Dish TV: NCF charges compared

Tata Sky was the first to introduce this move by charging Rs 153 as NCF for secondary connection. The operator offers this as part of its Room TV service. The company scrapped it’s multi-TV policy altogether and allowed customers to choose their own channels for the secondary connection. In comparison, Airtel Digital TV charges Rs 80 as NCF for secondary connection. Dish TV and d2h, on the other hand, charge Rs 50 as NCF for secondary connection.

  Published Date: August 22, 2019 3:41 PM IST

