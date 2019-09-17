comscore Hathway offers 1TB FUP limit with its 100Mbps plan priced at Rs 699
Hathway offers 1TB FUP limit with its 100Mbps plan priced at Rs 699; here is how it compares to Reliance JioFiber

Check out whether 100Mbps plan from Hathway is the most competitive in the home broadband?

  Published: September 17, 2019 4:19 PM IST
Hathway-Broadband

Now that Reliance JioFiber‘s pricing for broadband plans are out, its rivals are jumping to introduce competitive plans. BSNL brought back the Rs 777 broadband plan and now Hathway is trying to better the state-owned operator. Hathway Broadband is now offering a 100Mbps broadband in Kolkata at an effective price of Rs 699. The price makes the new plan competitive against Reliance Jio, which has just begun expanding its service to end consumers.

The new plan comes after the company promised to launch a high-speed 300Mbps broadband plan in Chennai at the end of 2018. It has now started offering speeds up to 200Mbps in more than 20 cities. The best part of this new broadband plan is the FUP limit of 1TB which is unlike its rivals. With its Rs 699 plan, Jio offers FUP of 100GB only and additional 50GB data for a limited period. It does seem like Hathway has got better plan when compared to its rivals in the broadband segment.

Hathway Broadband Plan Prices revised in several cities

According to Telecom Talk, Hathway has reduced prices of its high-speed plans offering up to 200Mbps speed in several cities. As mentioned before, the 100Mbps broadband plan has been revised to Rs 699 per month in Kolkata and now comes with FUP limit of 1000GB or 1TB of data per month. The only catch being that customers need to choose 100Mbps plan for three months and pay Rsa 2,097. This plan also comes with Hathway Playbox and has a speed of 3Mbps after FUP limit.

The 100Mbps plan is also available for six and twelve months priced at Rs 4,194 and Rs 8,388 respectively. The prices, however, are not inclusive of taxes and installation charges that will be applicable on these plans. Hathway also offers broadband plans with speeds of 150Mbps and 200Mbps at Rs 4,497 and Rs 5,997 for three months. In other words, the 150Mbps and 200Mbps plans are available at monthly price of Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively.

Hathway’s 100Mbps broadband plan compared to rivals

ACT Fibernet is one of the strongest players in the home broadband market. While it is not active in all the major markets, the service provider offers competitive plans. In comparison, ACT Fibernet offers 100Mbps broadband plan with FUP limit of 750GB and it is available at Rs 1,050 per month in Hyderabad. Hathway offers 100Mbps broadband plan at Rs 599 per month in the same city. Hathway also offers its Playbox Android TV when customers choose the plan for three months. ACT Fibernet offers its Stream TV 4K Android TV box with Rs 1,500 refundable charges.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 4:19 PM IST

