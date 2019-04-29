Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans: How to avail

Hathway Cable and Datacom have announced a new move that can be seen as an effort to complement Reliance Jio’s entry into the broadband segment. The company was already a major player in the fiber segment and after Reliance Jio acquired a majority stake in the company, the operator is announcing new plans that could give Jio a strong foothold in the market. As part of a new announcement, Hathway Cable and Datacom has introduced a new offer where its broadband customers will get free Hathway Play Box Android TV device with long term subscription to its broadband plans.

Hathway Play Box Android TV offer: All you need to know

With this offer, Hathway‘s broadband customers in Chennai will get Hathway Play Box when they opt for plan offering speed 100Mbps or above for two months or more. In Chennai, where the offer is announced, Hathway has four fibre plans that provide between 100Mbps and 300Mbps data speeds. These plans start from Rs 949 per month. According to TelecomTalk, subscribers need to shell out a maximum of Rs 2,847 for a subscription of 100Mbps for three months with monthly FUP limit of 1TB to get the offer.

There is also a higher price plan that provides more speed and the offer is reportedly applicable on a subscription of two months or more even on the higher priced plans. Hathway has also confirmed that this offer will be available in other cities like Hyderabad and could be tweaked before being rolled out to broadband users in that market.

Hathway Play Box Android TV: All you need to know

Hathway had launched the Play Box Android TV STB device back in January at a retail price of Rs 2,999. Unlike a traditional set-top box, it comes with features like Google Play Store and customers can directly download apps like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime for streaming video content. The company plans to add support for more OTT platforms as well. Those buying Hathway Play Box can avail Rs 1,000 off in total on their Netflix subscription for two months and they get 12 months free subscription to Sun NXT app and two months free subscription to Yupp TV and ZEE5.